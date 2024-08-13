Broadridge Financial Solutions Q4 Earnings: EPS of $2.72, Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $1.944 Billion

Strong Recurring Revenue Growth and Record Closed Sales Highlight Fiscal Year Performance

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,944 million for Q4, up 6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1,492.50 million.
  • Recurring Revenues: Increased 5% to $1,326 million in Q4, driven by internal growth and net new business.
  • Operating Income: $441 million for Q4, a decrease of 3% from the prior year, with an operating margin of 22.7%.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.72 for Q4, flat year-over-year.
  • Closed Sales: Reached a record $342 million for the fiscal year, a 39% increase from the previous year.
  • Dividend Increase: Announced a 10% increase in the annual dividend to $3.52 per share, marking the 18th consecutive annual increase.
  • Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance: Projected 5-7% recurring revenue growth and 8-12% adjusted EPS growth.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. Broadridge, a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions, reported significant growth in recurring revenues and closed sales, alongside a notable increase in adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

Company Overview

Broadridge Financial Solutions, which was spun off from ADP in 2007, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker/dealers, asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers. The company operates through two segments: Investor Communication Solutions (ICS) and Global Technology and Operations (GTO).

Fiscal Year 2024 Performance

Broadridge reported a 6% increase in recurring revenues, reaching $4.223 billion, and a 10% growth in adjusted EPS to $7.73. Total revenues for the fiscal year rose by 7% to $6.507 billion. The company also achieved a record $342 million in closed sales, marking a 39% increase from the previous year.

1820794768511365120.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change FY 2024 FY 2023 Change
Recurring Revenues $1,326M $1,259M 5% $4,223M $3,987M 6%
Total Revenues $1,944M $1,839M 6% $6,507M $6,061M 7%
Operating Income $441M $454M -3% $1,017M $936M 9%
Diluted EPS $2.72 $2.72 0% $5.86 $5.30 11%
Adjusted EPS $3.50 $3.21 9% $7.73 $7.01 10%
Closed Sales $157M $90M 74% $342M $246M 39%

Segment Performance

The ICS segment saw a 6% increase in total revenues to $1.528 billion for Q4 2024, driven by a 6% rise in recurring revenues. The GTO segment reported a 4% increase in recurring revenues to $416 million, primarily due to net new business and internal growth.

Challenges and Achievements

Despite a 3% decline in operating income for Q4 2024, Broadridge's overall fiscal year performance was robust. The company faced increased operating expenses, including higher restructuring and litigation settlement costs. However, the growth in recurring revenues and event-driven revenues helped offset these challenges.

“As we close fiscal year 2024, Broadridge is executing on its strategy to democratize and digitize Governance, simplify and innovate trading in Capital Markets, and modernize Wealth Management,” said Tim Gokey, Broadridge CEO.

Financial Position

Broadridge's balance sheet remains strong with total assets of $8.242 billion and total liabilities of $6.074 billion. The company also reported a free cash flow conversion of 102%, highlighting its strong liquidity position.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2025, Broadridge has provided guidance for 5-7% recurring revenue growth and 8-12% adjusted EPS growth. The company remains committed to a balanced approach to capital allocation, including share repurchases and dividend increases.

Broadridge's continued focus on innovation and client adaptation to regulatory changes positions it well for sustained growth in the coming years.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.