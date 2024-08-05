Q1 2025 Sheela Foam Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Schindler FOAM Limited Q1 FY 25 earnings conference call hosted by Elara Securities Private Limited.



On behalf of Elara Securities, we welcome you all for the Q1 FY 25 conference call of Sheila form. I take this opportunity to welcome the management of phone represented by Mr. David Gordon, Executive Chairman, Tushar Gautam, Managing Director, Mr. Neves Mazumdar, CEO, India Business, and Mr. Amit Kumar Gupta, Group CFO.



We will begin the call with a brief