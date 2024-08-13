Jushi Holdings Inc (JUSHF) Reports Q3 Revenue of $69.23 Million, GAAP EPS of -$0.05

Jushi Holdings Inc (JUSHF) released its 8-K filing on August 6, 2024

  • Revenue: $69.23 million, met analyst estimates of $69.23 million.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.05 for the quarter.
  • Refinancing: Completed refinancing of $53 million senior secured credit facility with a new $48.5 million term loan, reducing debt maturities until 2026.
  • Interest Rate: New term loan bears an interest rate of 12.25% per annum, payable quarterly.
  • Cash Position: Approximately $19 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of July 31, 2024, after debt principal payments of $10.4 million since June 30, 2024.
  • Warrants Issued: Investors received five-year warrants at 40% coverage with an exercise price of $1.00 per share.
  • Related Party Participation: CEO James Cacioppo and significant equity holder Denis Arsenault participated in the term loan with principal amounts of $9 million and $7 million, respectively.
Article's Main Image

Jushi Holdings Inc (JUSHF, Financial), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, has released its latest earnings report. The company, known for its diverse portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets, operates under the BEYOND / HELLO retail brand of cannabis dispensaries and other brands such as Nira, The Lab: Concentrates, and The Bank: Flower + Genetics.

Performance Overview

For the current quarter, Jushi Holdings Inc (JUSHF, Financial) reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.07, missing the analyst estimate of -$0.05. However, the company exceeded revenue expectations, reporting $71.5 million compared to the estimated $69.23 million. This performance highlights the company's ability to generate higher-than-expected revenue despite facing challenges in achieving profitability.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Jushi Holdings Inc (JUSHF, Financial) has made significant strides in strengthening its capital structure. The company recently completed the refinancing of its existing $53 million senior secured credit facility with a new $48.5 million term loan. This refinancing effort, which included the use of approximately $7.4 million from cash on hand, has resulted in no debt maturities until 2026. The term loan was issued at a 2.0% original issuance discount and bears an interest rate of 12.25% per annum, payable quarterly.

Despite these achievements, the company continues to face challenges in achieving profitability, as evidenced by its negative EPS. The high-interest rate on the new term loan also indicates the cost of capital remains a concern.

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from Jushi Holdings Inc (JUSHF, Financial)'s latest earnings report:

Metric Value
Quarterly EPS -0.07
Estimated Quarterly EPS -0.05
Quarterly Revenue $71.5 million
Estimated Quarterly Revenue $69.23 million
Annual Estimated EPS -0.20
Annual Estimated Revenue $273.65 million

Commentary and Analysis

"The Refinancing strengthens Jushi’s balance sheet by continuing the Company’s commitment towards deleveraging and secures an attractive cost of capital amidst the current credit environment. We were able to attract new institutional lenders to our Term Loan which is a testament to our operational strength and suite of assets in key high-growth states which we believe will soon realize their full potential." - James Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc.

This commentary underscores the company's strategic focus on improving its financial health and attracting new institutional investors, which is crucial for long-term growth and stability in the competitive cannabis industry.

Conclusion

Jushi Holdings Inc (JUSHF, Financial) has demonstrated strong revenue performance, surpassing analyst estimates, although it continues to face challenges in achieving profitability. The recent refinancing efforts have strengthened the company's balance sheet, positioning it well for future growth. Investors will be keen to see how Jushi navigates these challenges and leverages its diverse portfolio to maximize shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Jushi Holdings Inc for further details.

