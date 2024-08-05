Release Date: August 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Vimeo Inc (VMEO, Financial) reported a 2% revenue growth in Q2, driven by a 55% increase in Vimeo Enterprise revenue.

The company generated $20 million in free cash flow and ended the quarter with $311 million in cash and equivalents.

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) plans to increase investments in growth opportunities in the latter half of the year.

The company is focusing on driving innovation and customer success, including the introduction of AI features like translations.

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) has a strong global network, with over 50 billion video views and 8 billion minutes of video housed for companies and individuals.

Negative Points

The self-serve business segment was down 9% year-over-year, despite improvements in operational efficiency.

The company reduced paid marketing spend for the self-serve segment by about 50%, impacting its growth.

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) does not expect the self-serve business to grow in 2024.

The company anticipates that near-term investments will make the business appear less efficient, as indicated by their guidance.

Enterprise subscriptions were flat quarter-over-quarter, despite strong revenue and bookings growth.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Vimeo Inc (VMEO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you elaborate on the strategy to improve the self-serve business, which was down 9%? Is it expected to inflect by the end of the year or early next year?

A: (Gillian Munson, CFO) We have reduced paid marketing spend by about 50%, and despite this, we feel good about the self-serve business. However, we don't expect it to grow in 2024. We are focusing on automating workflows and adding AI capabilities, such as translations, to provide more value to customers. (Philip Moyer, CEO) We are in a growing market with increasing video usage and creators. We aim to make it easier for users by automating workflows and adding AI features, which we believe will help grow the business again.

Q: How much more efficiency can you drive out of the ads business before it starts to starve?

A: (Gillian Munson, CFO) We believe Vimeo has the potential for very attractive margins over time. The business has been on a two-year march of efficiency, and we think there's still more to achieve. However, we plan to offset some efficiency gains with investments for growth, as we believe this is the best way to achieve shareholder returns.

Q: Are the investments for growth focused on both enterprise and self-service?

A: (Philip Moyer, CEO) Yes, the investments will be across both businesses. For example, the translation feature we announced will benefit both individual creators and large enterprises. We aim to make foundational investments that serve both segments well.

Q: Can you discuss your experience over the last 90 days and your vision for Vimeo's future investments?

A: (Philip Moyer, CEO) I'm very excited about Vimeo's potential. We have a global network that supports significant video traffic. With 82% of the Internet being video, we are in a strong position. We plan to add AI features to enhance video and improve customer acquisition. We see strong growth in markets like digital marketing and e-learning, and we aim to provide better workflows and AI capabilities to serve these markets.

Q: Can you provide insights on the buyback and how to think about its pace going forward?

A: (Gillian Munson, CFO) We bought back about 4 million shares up to August 1, using about $15 million. We see this as a great use of capital. Our balance sheet and free cash flow are strong, and we plan to continue buying back shares to offset dilution from employee grants. Our focus is also on investing in growth opportunities.

Q: Can you explain the flat enterprise subs despite better-than-expected revenue and bookings?

A: (Gillian Munson, CFO) We saw a nice increase in Average Order Value (AOV) sequentially, which contributed to the revenue growth. We continue to see strong double-digit growth in enterprise subs year-over-year. (Philip Moyer, CEO) We are providing more capabilities to enterprises, making video management more secure and scalable. We are seeing larger deals in our pipeline, including multimillion-dollar deals.

Q: What is your vision for Vimeo in the broader GenAI ecosystem?

A: (Philip Moyer, CEO) We aim to be the trusted place for creators to protect their video content. We will not allow AI to crawl our users' videos without their consent. We plan to add AI features that enhance video while ensuring that the intelligence remains with the creator. This approach is crucial for both individual creators and large enterprises.

Q: How are you thinking about enterprise sub-growth through the back half of the year?

A: (Gillian Munson, CFO) We expect strong double-digit growth in enterprise subs for the foreseeable future. We are seeing a better mix of larger deals and deepening relationships with existing customers, which is driving higher ARPU.

Q: What are the drivers behind the rising AOV for enterprise?

A: (Gillian Munson, CFO) The increase in AOV is driven by landing larger customers and deepening relationships with existing ones. We are seeing a larger mix of bigger deals in our new customer pipeline.

Q: How do you plan to protect video content in the age of AI?

A: (Philip Moyer, CEO) We are committed to protecting our users' video content and ensuring it is not used without their consent. We will add AI features that enhance video while keeping the intelligence specific to the creator. This approach is essential for both individual creators and large enterprises.

