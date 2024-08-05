Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Product Sales and Strategic Developments Amid Rising Expenses

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) reports significant revenue growth and strategic advancements, despite increased expenses and net loss.

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Net Product Revenue: $87.2 million, representing 87% year-over-year growth.
  • ABILITY Net Product Sales: $65 million, representing 135% year-over-year growth.
  • Sunosi Net Product Revenue: $22.1 million, consisting of $21.5 million in net product sales and $600,000 in royalty revenue, representing 16% year-over-year growth.
  • Total Cost of Revenue: $8.1 million, compared to $4.6 million for the comparable period in 2023.
  • Research and Development Expenses: $49.9 million, compared to $20.6 million for the comparable period in 2023.
  • Selling, General and Administrative Expenses: $103.6 million, compared to $78.9 million for the comparable period in 2023.
  • Net Loss: $79.3 million or $1.67 per share, compared to a net loss of $67.2 million or $1.54 per share for the comparable period in 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $315.7 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to $386.2 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • ABILITY Prescriptions: Approximately 123,000, representing 29% quarter-over-quarter growth and 131% growth compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Sunosi Prescriptions: Approximately 45,000, representing 8% sequential growth and 15% growth versus Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM, Financial) reported strong commercial performance with significant growth in product sales, particularly for ABILITY, which saw a 135% year-over-year increase.
  • The company made substantial progress in its late-stage development pipeline, with pivotal trial readouts expected later this year for multiple indications.
  • Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) successfully expanded payer coverage for ABILITY, increasing the percentage of covered commercial lives from 48% to 60%.
  • The company has a robust cash position, ending the second quarter with $315.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, which is sufficient to fund anticipated operations into cash flow positivity.
  • Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) is advancing its NDA submissions for AXS-07 for acute migraine treatment and AXS-14 for fibromyalgia, with expected updates on FDA reviews and submissions in the near term.

Negative Points

  • The company reported a net loss of $79.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase from the $67.2 million net loss in the same period in 2023.
  • Research and development expenses significantly increased to $49.9 million, primarily due to the initiation and continuation of multiple Phase 3 trials.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose to $103.6 million, driven by commercialization expenses and field force expansion.
  • Gross-to-net discounts for both ABILITY and Sunosi were in the low to mid-50s, indicating substantial deductions from gross sales.
  • The company faces challenges in the competitive landscape for its products, particularly in the crowded migraine treatment market and the payer dynamics for new product launches.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more context on the specific kinds of prescribers and quantify the benefit seen from the sales force expansion for ABILITY?
A: We saw a clear inflection in weekly new patient starts and growth in the primary care segment. Although psychiatrists still account for the majority of volume, primary care utilization increased over the quarter, indicating a positive impact from the sales force expansion. — Herriot Tabuteau, CEO

Q: Can you discuss the progress and dynamics of the ADVANCE-2 trial for Alzheimer's disease agitation, especially considering the presence of an approved agent?
A: Enrollment is progressing steadily, and we are confident in reporting results in the second half of 2024. The launch of Rexulti, an approved agent, was anticipated to provide an alternative treatment, but our enrollment progress remains strong. — Herriot Tabuteau, CEO

Q: Are there plans for a direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising campaign in the second half of the year?
A: We currently focus on digital media for DTC advertising and are evaluating the potential for a broad-based media campaign. The decision will consider factors like the anticipated noise level from the election season. — Darren Opland, Director of Corporate Communications

Q: What is the rate-limiting step to filing an NDA for AXS-05, and when would you anticipate that if the studies are positive?
A: The major gating factor is the completion of ongoing studies, including the long-term open-label portion. Typically, it takes about six months to put together an NDA filing once the studies are completed. — Herriot Tabuteau, CEO

Q: Can you remind us of the duration of the open-label run-in period for the ACCORD-2 study and the typical time to relapse in ACCORD-1?
A: The run-in period is long enough to enable patients to respond, similar to the five-week duration in the ADVANCE studies. The time to relapse in ACCORD-1 was not estimable due to low relapse rates on AXS-05, but the results were highly statistically significant. — Herriot Tabuteau, CEO

Q: Can you provide additional color on the competitive landscape and peak market opportunity for solriamfetol in the new indications being studied?
A: All four indications (ADHD, MDD, binge eating disorder, and shift work disorder) represent large patient populations. Solriamfetol's mechanism of action and efficacy could provide superior benefits, particularly in ADHD and binge eating disorder. We look forward to the results of the studies. — Herriot Tabuteau, CEO

Q: What are your latest thoughts on filing a unique NDA versus a supplemental NDA for AXS-05 in AD agitation, considering the payer mix and pricing strategy?
A: We are evaluating various considerations, including marketing elements, patient safety, and the potential halo effect of the drug. We will provide further updates as we get closer to a decision. — Ari Maizel, EVP - Head of Commercial

Q: Can you talk about the pull-through from the expansion of commercial coverage and how you anticipate gross-to-net to evolve for the remainder of the year?
A: The additional 22 million lives covered started on August 1st, so it's premature to discuss pull-through. We expect gross-to-net for ABILITY to remain in the low to mid-50s range for the second half of the year. — Nick Pizzie, CFO

Q: Can you clarify the primary study for the NDA submission for AXS-05 in AD agitation and how the various trials will be utilized?
A: We have four Phase 3 trials, including ADVANCE-1, ADVANCE-2, ACCORD-1, and ACCORD-2. Typically, one to two positive trials are required for regulatory considerations, and our development program provides a robust data set for the NDA submission. — Herriot Tabuteau, CEO

Q: Can you elaborate on your go-to-market strategy for AXS-07 in acute migraine, considering the crowded market and payer landscape?
A: Despite the crowded market, 70% of migraine patients are dissatisfied with current treatments. We believe AXS-07 has a meaningful opportunity based on its clinical profile. We are working on our pricing strategy and will provide updates as we get closer to launch. — Darren Opland, Director of Corporate Communications

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.