On August 5, 2024, Director Gonzalez John Joseph II sold 13,000 shares of Janel Corp (JANL, Financial) at a price of $35 per share, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 91,070 shares of the company.

Janel Corp (JANL, Financial) is a logistics provider that offers a range of integrated logistics services including freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and warehousing solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States, providing essential services for international trade and supply chain management.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Janel Corp shows a trend of more insider buying than selling. There have been 10 insider buys and only 1 insider sell during this period. This recent sale by Director Gonzalez John Joseph II marks a notable transaction given the limited number of insider sales.

Shares of Janel Corp were trading at $35 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $43.895 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 80.43, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 13.735 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Janel Corp is estimated at $24.45 per share, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's valuation and stock performance. As Janel Corp continues to navigate the logistics and freight market, insider transactions remain a key point of observation.

