Tonit Calaway, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Secretary of BorgWarner Inc (BWA, Financial), sold 10,868 shares of the company on August 5, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 206,083.04 shares of BorgWarner Inc.

BorgWarner Inc is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The company's products help enhance vehicle performance, propulsion efficiency, stability, and air quality.

Over the past year, Tonit Calaway has sold a total of 46,471 shares of BorgWarner Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of BorgWarner Inc were trading at $31.74 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $7.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 10.31, which is lower than both the industry median of 15.165 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, BorgWarner Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $41.17, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects, especially when analyzed alongside the company's valuation metrics and stock performance.

