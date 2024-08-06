On August 6, 2024, Masimo Corp (MASI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024. Masimo Corp is a global technology company with segments in healthcare and non-healthcare. The healthcare segment, a key revenue driver, focuses on noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, hospital automation, and connectivity solutions, while the non-healthcare segment includes premium and luxury audio sound products.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Masimo Corp reported consolidated revenue of $496.3 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $493.56 million. The healthcare segment contributed $343.9 million, while the non-healthcare segment added $152.4 million. The company achieved a GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.29, exceeding the estimated $0.26, and a non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.86.

Key Financial Metrics

Masimo Corp's consolidated GAAP operating income stood at $28.3 million, while the non-GAAP operating income was $72.9 million. The company's consolidated GAAP net income was $16.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, and the non-GAAP net income was $46.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Analyst Estimate Consolidated Revenue $496.3 million $493.56 million GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share $0.29 $0.26 Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share $0.86 N/A

Challenges and Achievements

Despite the strong performance, Masimo Corp faces challenges, particularly in its non-healthcare segment, which saw a decline in revenue compared to the previous year. However, the company's healthcare segment showed robust growth, with a 22.4% increase in GAAP healthcare revenue and a 23.0% increase in non-GAAP constant currency healthcare revenue.

Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Masimo, said, “Our team’s record-breaking contracting efforts, exceptional execution of margin expansion initiatives and continued innovation drove strong results for shareholders in the second quarter. On the back of that performance and our growing momentum in the healthcare market, we are increasing our full-year 2024 guidance for healthcare revenue, consolidated operating income and consolidated EPS.”

Updated Guidance

Masimo Corp has updated its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting increased confidence in its performance. The company now expects consolidated revenue to be between $2,085 million and $2,135 million, with healthcare revenue projected to range from $1,385 million to $1,405 million. The updated guidance for consolidated earnings per diluted share is between $1.74 and $1.89 on a GAAP basis and $3.80 to $4.00 on a non-GAAP basis.

Conclusion

Masimo Corp's strong Q2 2024 performance, driven by its healthcare segment, has led to an upward revision of its full-year guidance. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and its strategic initiatives in margin expansion and innovation position it well for continued growth. For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Masimo Corp for further details.