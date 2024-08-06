Masimo Corp (MASI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.29 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $496.3 Million

Strong Performance Driven by Healthcare Segment

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $496.3 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $493.56 million.
  • Healthcare Revenue: $343.9 million, contributing significantly to the consolidated revenue.
  • Non-Healthcare Revenue: $152.4 million, reflecting the company's diversified revenue streams.
  • GAAP Net Income: $16.0 million, resulting in GAAP EPS of $0.29 per diluted share.
  • GAAP Operating Income: $28.3 million, indicating strong operational performance.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Masimo Corp (MASI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024. Masimo Corp is a global technology company with segments in healthcare and non-healthcare. The healthcare segment, a key revenue driver, focuses on noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, hospital automation, and connectivity solutions, while the non-healthcare segment includes premium and luxury audio sound products.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Masimo Corp reported consolidated revenue of $496.3 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $493.56 million. The healthcare segment contributed $343.9 million, while the non-healthcare segment added $152.4 million. The company achieved a GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.29, exceeding the estimated $0.26, and a non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.86.

1820920691843821568.png

Key Financial Metrics

Masimo Corp's consolidated GAAP operating income stood at $28.3 million, while the non-GAAP operating income was $72.9 million. The company's consolidated GAAP net income was $16.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, and the non-GAAP net income was $46.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Analyst Estimate
Consolidated Revenue $496.3 million $493.56 million
GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share $0.29 $0.26
Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share $0.86 N/A

Challenges and Achievements

Despite the strong performance, Masimo Corp faces challenges, particularly in its non-healthcare segment, which saw a decline in revenue compared to the previous year. However, the company's healthcare segment showed robust growth, with a 22.4% increase in GAAP healthcare revenue and a 23.0% increase in non-GAAP constant currency healthcare revenue.

Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Masimo, said, “Our team’s record-breaking contracting efforts, exceptional execution of margin expansion initiatives and continued innovation drove strong results for shareholders in the second quarter. On the back of that performance and our growing momentum in the healthcare market, we are increasing our full-year 2024 guidance for healthcare revenue, consolidated operating income and consolidated EPS.”

Updated Guidance

Masimo Corp has updated its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting increased confidence in its performance. The company now expects consolidated revenue to be between $2,085 million and $2,135 million, with healthcare revenue projected to range from $1,385 million to $1,405 million. The updated guidance for consolidated earnings per diluted share is between $1.74 and $1.89 on a GAAP basis and $3.80 to $4.00 on a non-GAAP basis.

Conclusion

Masimo Corp's strong Q2 2024 performance, driven by its healthcare segment, has led to an upward revision of its full-year guidance. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and its strategic initiatives in margin expansion and innovation position it well for continued growth. For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Masimo Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.