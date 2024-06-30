Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.01 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $477.3 Million Misses Expectations

Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings

Summary
  • Revenue: $477.3 million, fell short of estimates of $483.60 million.
  • Net Income: $176.8 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $478.9 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.01, compared to a net loss per share of $2.92 in the prior-year period.
  • Operating Income: $229.1 million, a substantial improvement from an operating loss of $438.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted OIBDA: $126.0 million, up 3.1% year-over-year from $122.2 million.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on September 27, 2024.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash flow provided by operating activities increased by 15.8% to $101.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
On August 6, 2024, Outfront Media Inc (OUT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Outfront Media Inc is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership of advertising space on its portfolio of billboards and transit displays. The company generates revenue in the form of rental income by allowing other companies to advertise on its properties and structures under short-term contracts. Outfront Media segments its operations into the United States and International units, with the majority of its revenue derived from billboard advertising agreements in the U.S.

Performance Overview

Outfront Media Inc (OUT, Financial) reported revenues of $477.3 million for Q2 2024, a 1.8% increase from $468.8 million in Q2 2023. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $483.60 million. The company's net income attributable to Outfront Media Inc surged to $176.8 million, compared to a net loss of $478.9 million in the same period last year. Adjusted OIBDA increased by 3.1% to $126.0 million from $122.2 million in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $477.3 million $468.8 million
Net Income (Loss) $176.8 million ($478.9 million)
Adjusted OIBDA $126.0 million $122.2 million
Net Income (Loss) per Share $1.01 ($2.92)
FFO $83.8 million ($59.8 million)
AFFO $84.8 million $78.0 million

Segment Performance

In the U.S. Media segment, reported revenues increased by 4.0% to $460.9 million, driven by higher transit and billboard revenues. Operating expenses in this segment decreased by 0.8%, while SG&A expenses increased by 9.0%. Adjusted OIBDA for the U.S. Media segment rose by 9.7% to $140.5 million.

The Other segment, which includes the recently sold Canadian business, saw a 36.4% decline in reported revenues to $16.4 million. This decline was primarily due to the impact of the sale and a decrease in third-party digital equipment sales. Adjusted OIBDA in this segment fell by 76.1% to $1.6 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Outfront Media Inc (OUT, Financial) completed the sale of its Canadian business in June 2024, receiving C$410.0 million in cash. This strategic move allows the company to focus entirely on its U.S. operations. Despite the revenue miss, the company demonstrated strong net income growth and improved Adjusted OIBDA, highlighting its operational efficiency.

However, the company faces challenges such as higher SG&A expenses, driven by increased compensation-related costs and professional fees. Additionally, impairment charges related to the MTA asset group continue to impact financial performance.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Outfront Media Inc (OUT, Financial) had total assets of $5.25 billion, down from $5.58 billion at the end of 2023. The company's liquidity position included $49.6 million in unrestricted cash and $493.7 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. Total indebtedness stood at $2.5 billion.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities increased by 15.8% to $101.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Capital expenditures decreased by 5.8% to $42.3 million during the same period.

Dividend Announcement

Outfront Media Inc (OUT, Financial) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on September 27, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2024.

Conclusion

Outfront Media Inc (OUT, Financial) showed resilience in Q2 2024 with a significant increase in net income and improved Adjusted OIBDA, despite missing revenue estimates. The sale of its Canadian business marks a strategic shift towards a more focused U.S. operation. However, the company must address rising SG&A expenses and ongoing impairment charges to sustain its growth trajectory.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Outfront Media Inc for further details.

