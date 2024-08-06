Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses at $16.5M, EPS Falls Short at $(0.29)

Restructures Debt and Raises New Capital to Bolster Balance Sheet

37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $16.5 million, up 2% year-over-year but fell short of the analyst estimate of $29.69 million.
  • Net Loss: GAAP Net Loss of $130.6 million, or $(0.29) per share, compared to the analyst estimate of $(0.25) per share.
  • Gross Loss: $13.7 million on a GAAP basis, compared to a gross loss of $18.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash & Liquidity: Ended Q2 2024 with $211.3 million in cash and liquidity, including marketable securities and an undrawn $50 million line of credit.
  • Debt Restructuring: Reduced $422 million in convertible senior notes to $274 million, extending maturities to 2030 and raising $100 million in new capital.
  • Production Milestone: Successfully ramped production for the first global production vehicle with standardized LiDAR, meeting key customer deliverables.
  • Financial Outlook: Revised FY 2024 revenue outlook to reflect slower anticipated series production ramp, shifting revenue run-rate expectations to FY 2025.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Luminar Technologies Inc is an automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. It operates its business through the following segments: Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The majority of revenue is earned from the Autonomy Solutions segment, which is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and sale of LiDAR sensors catering mainly to the OEMs in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. Advanced Technologies and Services provides semiconductors and related components, as well as design, test, and consulting services to the Autonomy Solutions segment and various third-party customers, including government agencies and defense contractors, in markets generally unrelated to autonomous vehicles.

1820921908015820800.png

Performance and Challenges

For Q2 2024, Luminar Technologies Inc reported revenue of $16.5 million, which is a 2% increase compared to Q2 2023 but a 22% decrease from Q1 2024. This revenue figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $29.69 million. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $130.6 million, or $0.29 per share, which was worse than the analyst estimate of a loss of $0.25 per share. On a non-GAAP basis, the net loss was $81.1 million, or $0.18 per share.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue miss, Luminar Technologies Inc made significant strides in restructuring its debt and raising new capital. The company entered into private transactions to reduce its debt by approximately $148 million and extend maturities from 2026 to 2030. Additionally, Luminar raised $100 million in new non-convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2028. These actions are expected to provide the company with additional liquidity to help realize its growth and vision on its path to profitability.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $16.5 million $20.97 million $16.2 million
Gross Loss (GAAP) $(13.7) million $(10.5) million $(18.3) million
Net Loss (GAAP) $(130.6) million $(125.7) million $(141.8) million
Cash & Liquidity $211.3 million $306.6 million $350.6 million

Commentary and Analysis

“We’ve now successfully ramped production for the first global production vehicle with standardized LiDAR, and our shift from all eyes on launch towards cost and efficiency are beginning to pay off as we begin to convert our multi-billion-dollar Order Book,” said Austin Russell, Founder and CEO.

The company’s focus on cost and efficiency is starting to yield results, as evidenced by the successful ramp-up of production for Volvo Cars and the unveiling of the next-generation LiDAR, Luminar Halo. However, the company faces challenges, including a slower-than-anticipated series production ramp and the need to renegotiate a non-series production customer contract.

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, Luminar Technologies Inc has revised its FY 2024 financial guidance. The company now expects a revenue run-rate in the mid-$30 million range to be achieved in FY 2025, rather than 2H 2024. However, due to the announced capital structure actions, the company has increased its guidance for year-end 2024 cash and liquidity from over $150 million to over $240 million.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.