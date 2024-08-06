On August 6, 2024, Revolve Group Inc (RVLV, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and FWRD. The platform is built to suit the "next-generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $1.1 billion in 2023 net sales, the firm sits just outside the top 30 apparel retailers (by sales) in the US, but has consistently generated robust top-line growth as the industry continues to favor digital channels. Revolve generates approximately 20% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Performance Highlights and Challenges

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV, Financial) reported net sales of $282.5 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $277.20 million and reflecting a 3% year-over-year increase. The company's net income more than doubled to $15.4 million, up from $7.3 million in Q2 2023, driven by improved marketing efficiency and reduced logistics costs. Despite these gains, the company faced challenges with a significant increase in inventory levels and a decrease in free cash flow.

Financial Achievements

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV, Financial) achieved a gross profit of $152.6 million, maintaining a stable gross margin of 54.0%. The adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $20.5 million, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency. These achievements are crucial for the company as they highlight its ability to manage costs effectively while driving revenue growth in a competitive retail environment.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 YoY Change Net sales $282,456 $273,729 3% Gross profit $152,606 $147,698 3% Gross margin 54.0% 54.0% - Net income $15,377 $7,303 111% Adjusted EBITDA $20,474 $10,377 97% Net cash used in operating activities $(24,669) $(14,097) NM Free cash flow $(26,653) $(15,069) NM

Operational Metrics

Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 YoY Change Active customers (trailing 12 months) 2,577 2,458 5% Total orders placed 2,271 2,268 0% Average order value $306 $301 2%

Analysis and Commentary

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, with significant improvements in net income and adjusted EBITDA. The company's focus on marketing and logistics efficiency has paid off, contributing to a robust bottom line. However, the increase in inventory levels and the decline in free cash flow indicate potential challenges in managing working capital and liquidity.

“I’m thrilled with our team’s performance that fueled a strong second quarter, highlighted by a return to top-line growth and a more than doubling of our net income year-over-year,” said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas.

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV, Financial) continues to expand its active customer base and international presence, which are critical for sustaining long-term growth. The company's strategic initiatives, including leveraging AI technology and exploring physical retail, are expected to further enhance its market position.

