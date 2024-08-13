The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 6, 2024, reporting its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The RealReal is the largest pure-play luxury resale platform in the US, generating $1.7 billion in 2023 gross merchandise volume and addressing a niche (personal luxury resale) that had previously been serviced by inefficient upscale boutiques and local pawn shops. The company generates revenue via consignment and first-party sales on its online marketplace, and through a small volume of direct sales. With a hands-on approach that actively sources inventory and authenticates every item on its platform, The RealReal is able to justify much higher take rates than peers, working out to roughly 34% of net merchandise value, which excludes returns, cancellations, and first-party sales.

Performance and Challenges

The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial) reported Q2 2024 revenue of $145 million, an 11% increase year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $139.75 million. The company also reported a net loss of $(17) million, or (11.5%) of total revenue, which is a significant improvement from the $(41.3) million, or (31.6%) of total revenue, reported in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA also showed improvement, coming in at $(1.8) million or (1.2)% of total revenue, up $20.5 million year-over-year.

Despite these positive results, The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial) continues to face challenges, including the need to achieve operational excellence and expand margins toward a sustainably profitable business. The company's focus on authenticated luxury goods and the circular fashion market positions it well, but it must continue to navigate the complexities of the resale market and maintain its high standards of authentication and customer service.

Financial Achievements

The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Q2 2024. Gross merchandise value (GMV) increased by 4% to $441 million, and consignment revenue grew by 17% compared to the same period in 2023. The company's gross profit also saw a significant increase, reaching $107 million, up $20.8 million year-over-year, with a gross margin of 74.1%, an increase of over 800 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.

“We continue to build on our progress and momentum,” said John Koryl, Chief Executive Officer of The RealReal. “In the second quarter, we delivered accelerated year-over-year growth and delivered double-digit revenue growth. In the first half of 2024 we grew revenue by $16 million, improved net loss by $76 million and improved Adjusted EBITDA by $46 million compared to the prior year period. We believe this demonstrates the success of the changes we’ve made and highlights the resilience of our go-forward business model.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenue $145 million $130.9 million Net Loss $(17) million $(41.3) million Adjusted EBITDA $(1.8) million $(22.3) million Gross Profit $107 million $86.2 million Gross Margin 74.1% 65.8%

Analysis and Outlook

The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial) has demonstrated significant progress in improving its financial performance, with notable increases in revenue, gross profit, and a substantial reduction in net loss. The company's focus on authenticated luxury goods and the circular fashion market continues to drive growth, and its hands-on approach to sourcing and authenticating inventory sets it apart from competitors.

Looking ahead, The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial) remains focused on achieving operational excellence, delivering exceptional service to its highly-engaged community, and expanding margins toward a sustainably profitable business. The company's extensive dataset of luxury items and transactions positions it well to benefit from advancements in generative AI, further enhancing its competitive edge in the luxury resale market.

