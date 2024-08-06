Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.49, Revenue Hits $1.43 Billion, Meets Estimates

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Reports Impressive Q2 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.43 billion, up 10.9% year-over-year, met estimates of $1.403 billion.
  • GAAP Net Income: $379.8 million, compared to $266.3 million for the same quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.49, compared to $0.33 for the same quarter of 2022.
  • Service Revenue: $982.4 million, up 19.8% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Operating Margin: Record 30.5%, compared to 21.6% for the same quarter of 2022.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $342 million, compared to $515.1 million for the same quarter of 2022.
  • Deferred Revenue: $5.90 billion as of June 30, 2024, up 15% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Fortinet Inc (FTNT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance. Fortinet, a leading cybersecurity vendor, offers a comprehensive range of products and services in network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The company serves over 700,000 customers globally.

Performance Highlights

Fortinet Inc (FTNT, Financial) reported total revenue of $1.43 billion for Q2 2024, marking an 11% year-over-year increase. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $1.403 billion. The company's service revenue saw a significant rise of 20% year-over-year, reaching $982 million. However, product revenue experienced a slight decline of 4.4%, totaling $451.9 million.

1820923849127129088.png

Fortinet's GAAP operating margin reached a record 30.5%, while the non-GAAP operating margin hit 35.1%, an increase of 820 basis points year-over-year. The company generated $342 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter.

Financial Achievements

Fortinet's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the context of the cybersecurity industry. The company's ability to balance growth and profitability is evident in its record operating margins and strong revenue growth. These achievements underscore Fortinet's strategic investments in the Unified SASE and Security Operations markets, positioning it as a leader in Secure Networking.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

The income statement reveals a total revenue of $1.43 billion, with a gross profit of $1.16 billion. Operating income stood at $437.2 million, reflecting a substantial increase from $279.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. GAAP net income was $379.8 million, translating to a diluted net income per share of $0.49, compared to $0.33 in Q2 2023.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $1.43 billion $1.29 billion
GAAP Operating Income $437.2 million $279.0 million
GAAP Net Income $379.8 million $266.3 million
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.49 $0.33
Non-GAAP Operating Income $503.6 million $348.1 million
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.57 $0.38

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Fortinet's balance sheet remains strong, with total assets of $8.05 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $7.26 billion at the end of 2023. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $2.20 billion, a significant increase from $1.40 billion at the end of 2023. Deferred revenue also saw a notable rise, reaching $5.90 billion, up 15% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations was $342 million for Q2 2024, compared to $515.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Free cash flow stood at $318.9 million, down from $438.3 million in Q2 2023.

Analysis and Outlook

Fortinet's Q2 2024 performance highlights its ability to drive revenue growth while maintaining strong profitability. The company's strategic focus on the Unified SASE and Security Operations markets positions it well for future growth. However, the decline in product revenue and the decrease in cash flow from operations are areas to monitor closely.

For Q3 2024, Fortinet expects revenue in the range of $1.445 billion to $1.505 billion and non-GAAP net income per share between $0.56 and $0.58. For the full fiscal year 2024, the company anticipates revenue between $5.800 billion and $5.900 billion, with non-GAAP net income per share ranging from $2.13 to $2.19.

Overall, Fortinet Inc (FTNT, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong financial performance, driven by its strategic investments and market leadership in cybersecurity. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates the challenges and opportunities in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fortinet Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.