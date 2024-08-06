Compx International Inc (CIX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.39, Revenue at $35.9 Million

Sales Decline Slightly, Operating Income and Net Income Show Improvement

31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Sales: $35.9 million for Q2 2024, slightly down from $36.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: Increased to $5.1 million in Q2 2024 from $4.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: Rose to $4.9 million, or $0.39 per share, in Q2 2024 compared to $4.0 million, or $0.33 per share, in Q2 2023.
  • Six-Month Sales: $73.9 million for the first half of 2024, down from $77.8 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Six-Month Operating Income: Decreased to $8.8 million in 2024 from $11.4 million in 2023.
  • Six-Month Net Income: $8.6 million, or $0.70 per share, for the first half of 2024 compared to $10.1 million, or $0.82 per share, in the same period of 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to $11.1 million in Q2 2024 from $10.3 million in Q2 2023.
On August 6, 2024, Compx International Inc (CIX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Compx International Inc is a manufacturer of security products used in various industries, including recreational transportation, postal, office & institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and more. The company also manufactures stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges, throttle controls, and trim tabs for the recreational marine industry. The company's primary operating segments are Security Products and Marine Components, with the Security Products segment generating the majority of revenue.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Compx International Inc reported sales of $35.9 million, a slight decrease from $36.6 million in the same period of 2023. Despite the decline in sales, the company saw an improvement in operating income, which rose to $5.1 million from $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net income also increased to $4.9 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted common share, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted common share, in the same period of the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024 H1 2023 H1 2024
Net Sales $36.6M $35.9M $77.8M $73.9M
Cost of Sales $26.3M $24.8M $54.8M $53.1M
Gross Margin $10.3M $11.1M $23.0M $20.8M
Operating Income $4.4M $5.1M $11.4M $8.8M
Net Income $4.0M $4.9M $10.1M $8.6M
EPS (Basic and Diluted) $0.33 $0.39 $0.82 $0.70

Analysis of Financial Achievements

Despite a slight decline in sales, Compx International Inc managed to improve its operating income and net income for the second quarter of 2024. This improvement can be attributed to higher gross margins in the Security Products segment, which offset the lower sales and gross margins in the Marine Components segment. The company's ability to enhance its profitability despite a challenging sales environment is a positive indicator for value investors.

Challenges and Future Outlook

The decrease in sales for both the second quarter and the first half of 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023 was primarily due to lower sales in the Marine Components segment, particularly to the towboat market. However, the increase in Security Products sales, especially to the government security market, helped mitigate the overall decline. The company's focus on improving gross margins and operating efficiency in the Security Products segment has been crucial in maintaining profitability.

Compx International Inc's performance in the second quarter of 2024 highlights the company's resilience and strategic focus on its core segments. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates the challenges in the Marine Components segment while continuing to capitalize on opportunities in the Security Products segment.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Compx International Inc for further details.

