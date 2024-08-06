VF Corp Q1 FY25 Earnings: Revenue at $1.9 Billion, GAAP EPS Loss of $(0.67)

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amidst Strategic Transformation

30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.9 billion, down 9% year-over-year, slightly surpassing estimates of $1.847 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss per share of $(0.67), a significant decline from $(0.15) in Q1'FY24.
  • Gross Margin: 52.0%, down 80 basis points, impacted by unfavorable foreign currency rates and mix.
  • Operating Margin: (12.6)%, a decrease of 1,220 basis points; adjusted operating margin at (4.0)%, down 360 basis points.
  • Inventory Levels: Ending inventories down 24% compared to the prior year, reflecting improved inventory management.
  • Net Debt: Reduced to $5.3 billion, down approximately $587 million from the previous year.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on September 18, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, VF Corp (VFC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending June 29, 2024. VF Corp, a global leader in branded apparel, footwear, and accessories, reported a challenging quarter with significant declines in both revenue and earnings.

1820924697387364352.png

Company Overview

VF Corp designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its portfolio includes well-known brands such as Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. The company markets its products across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Founded in 1899, VF Corp has grown through numerous brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Performance and Challenges

For Q1 FY25, VF Corp reported a revenue of $1.9 billion, down 9% year-over-year (8% in constant dollars). This decline was driven by underperformance across several key brands, notably Vans, which saw a 21% drop in revenue. The North Face also experienced a 3% decline, although its global direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment grew by 6%.

Gross margin contracted by 80 basis points to 52.0%, influenced by unfavorable foreign currency rates and product mix. The operating margin fell sharply to -12.6%, a decrease of 1,220 basis points, with an adjusted operating margin of -4.0%, down 360 basis points.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, VF Corp made strides in inventory management, reducing ending inventories by 24% compared to the previous year. The company also managed to decrease its net debt by approximately $587 million, bringing it down to $5.3 billion.

Additionally, VF Corp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, returning $35 million to shareholders in Q1 FY25. The company reiterated its FY25 free cash flow guidance, excluding the impact of the Supreme divestiture, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 % Change
Revenue $1.9 billion $2.1 billion -9%
Gross Margin 52.0% 52.8% -80 bps
Operating Margin -12.6% -1.2% -1,140 bps
Net Loss $(258.9) million $(57.4) million -351%
Loss Per Share $(0.67) $(0.15) -347%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

VF Corp's balance sheet showed total assets of $11.5 billion, with significant reductions in inventories and net debt. The company reported cash and equivalents of $637.4 million, down from $806.5 million a year ago. Operating activities generated $19.8 million in cash, a sharp decline from $163.6 million in the same period last year.

Analysis

VF Corp's Q1 FY25 results highlight the ongoing challenges the company faces in a competitive and fluctuating market. The significant declines in revenue and earnings underscore the need for strategic adjustments and operational efficiencies. However, the company's efforts in inventory management and debt reduction are positive steps towards financial stability.

As VF Corp continues its Reinvent transformation plan, the focus will be on stabilizing its core brands and optimizing its cost structure. The upcoming divestiture of Supreme is expected to further strengthen the balance sheet and provide additional resources for growth initiatives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from VF Corp for further details.

