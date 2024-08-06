Astera Labs Inc Reports Q2 FY2024 Earnings: Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13, Revenue at $76.9 Million

Strong Growth Driven by AI Platform Adoption

30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $76.9 million, up 18% sequentially and up 619% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 77.9%.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $7.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income: $22.2 million.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.13.
  • Third Quarter Revenue Outlook: Estimated between $95 million and $100 million.
  • Third Quarter GAAP Gross Margin Outlook: Approximately 75%.
On August 6, 2024, Astera Labs Inc (ALAB, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ending June 30, 2024. Astera Labs Inc, a leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure, reported significant growth in revenue and other key financial metrics.

Company Overview

Astera Labs Inc offers an Intelligent Connectivity Platform, featuring semiconductor-based, high-speed mixed-signal connectivity products integrated with microcontrollers and sensors. Their COSMOS software suite, embedded in connectivity products, supports observability and predictive analytics, addressing data, network, and memory bottlenecks for hyperscalers and system original equipment manufacturers.

Q2 FY2024 Financial Highlights

Astera Labs Inc reported record quarterly revenue of $76.9 million, marking an 18% increase sequentially and a remarkable 619% increase year-over-year. The company achieved a GAAP gross margin of 77.9%, though it reported a GAAP operating loss of $24.3 million and a GAAP net loss of $7.5 million. On a non-GAAP basis, the company posted a gross margin of 78.0%, operating income of $18.7 million, and net income of $22.2 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 FY2024 Q1 FY2024 Q2 FY2023
Revenue $76.9 million $65.3 million $10.7 million
GAAP Gross Margin 77.9% 77.4% 79.0%
GAAP Net Loss $(7.5) million $(93.0) million $(20.0) million
Non-GAAP Net Income $22.2 million $14.3 million $(17.3) million

Performance Analysis

The substantial revenue growth is attributed to multiple secular trends, design wins across diverse AI platform architectures, and increasing average dollar content in next-generation GPU-based AI platforms. CEO Jitendra Mohan commented,

“Astera Labs achieved robust top-line growth during Q2, and we expect even stronger sequential growth in the September quarter, fueled by the production ramp of new AI platforms at hyperscalers featuring both third-party and internally developed accelerators.”

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the impressive revenue growth, Astera Labs Inc faces challenges, including a GAAP operating loss and net loss. These challenges highlight the need for continued investment in R&D and marketing to sustain growth. The company’s expansion into new markets, such as the establishment of an R&D site in India, aims to leverage regional engineering talent and support future growth phases.

Future Projections

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Astera Labs Inc projects revenue between $95 million and $100 million, with a GAAP gross margin of approximately 75%. The company anticipates GAAP operating expenses between $92 million and $93 million, resulting in a GAAP diluted loss per share between $0.06 and $0.08. On a non-GAAP basis, the company expects diluted earnings per share between $0.16 and $0.17.

