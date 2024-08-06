On August 6, 2024, Porch Group Inc (PRCH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Porch Group Inc is a vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries. It operates through two segments: Vertical Software and Insurance.

Financial Performance Overview

Porch Group Inc reported total revenue of $110.8 million for Q2 2024, reflecting a 12% increase compared to the same period last year. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $116.24 million. The GAAP net loss for the quarter was $64.3 million, an improvement from the $87.0 million loss reported in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA loss also improved to $34.8 million from $43.1 million in the prior year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change Total Revenue $110.8 million $98.8 million 12% GAAP Net Loss $(64.3) million $(87.0) million 26% Adjusted EBITDA Loss $(34.8) million $(43.1) million 19%

Segment Performance

The Insurance segment drove the revenue growth, with a 22% year-over-year increase to $78.3 million. The Vertical Software segment, however, saw a 5% decline in revenue to $32.6 million. Despite the challenges, the Vertical Software segment's margin improved by approximately 800 basis points, driven by price increases and strong cost control.

Operational Highlights

Porch Group Inc achieved several operational milestones during the quarter:

21% attritional loss ratio, an improvement from 35% in the prior year.

Gross Combined Ratio improved from 180% in Q2 2023 to 124% in Q2 2024.

Launched Home Factors data products with strong early momentum.

Introduced a new Surge Protection product in the warranty business.

CEO Commentary

"The team delivered a solid performance this quarter. Despite a May hurricane-like event in Houston with 100 miles per hour sustained winds that caused catastrophic weather claims worse than historic experiences and expectations, our results are still broadly in line with plan and showed solid year-over-year improvement," said Matt Ehrlichman, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Porch Group Inc had $409.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, up from $397.6 million at the end of 2023. The company also reported $11.1 million in restricted cash and cash equivalents, primarily for the captive and warranty businesses.

Key Performance Indicators

Indicator Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change Gross Written Premium $117 million $143 million (19%) Policies in Force 232 thousand 358 thousand (35%) Annualized Revenue per Policy $1,348 $517 161% Annualized Premium per Policy $2,059 $1,603 28%

Analysis

Porch Group Inc's Q2 2024 results indicate a mixed performance. While the company managed to improve its net loss and adjusted EBITDA loss, it fell short of revenue expectations. The Insurance segment showed robust growth, but the Vertical Software segment's decline is a concern. The company's focus on expanding its data platform and launching new products could provide long-term benefits, but the immediate challenges, including catastrophic weather events, pose risks.

