Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.62) Beats Estimates, Revenue of $128M Exceeds Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $128 million, exceeded estimates of $124.54 million, representing a 6% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss of $54.5 million, down from a loss of $28.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP diluted EPS was $(0.62), compared to $(0.34) in the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Transaction Volume: 143,900 loans originated totaling $1.1 billion, down 6% year-over-year.
  • Contribution Profit: $76.1 million, down 21% year-over-year, with a contribution margin of 58% compared to 67% in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $(9.3) million, down from $11.0 million in the same quarter of the prior year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of (7)%.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ending June 30, 2024. Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services through a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform that connects consumer demand for loans to a network of AI-enabled bank partners.

Performance Overview

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) reported total revenue of $128 million for Q2 2024, a 6% decrease from the same quarter in 2023 and flat sequentially. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $124.54 million. The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $54.5 million, translating to a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.62, which beat the analyst estimate of -$0.84.

1820925186510319616.png

Key Financial Metrics

Here are some of the key financial metrics from the earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $128 million $135.8 million
Net Income (Loss) $(54.5) million $(28.2) million
Adjusted EBITDA $(9.3) million $11.0 million
Contribution Profit $76.1 million $95.9 million

Challenges and Achievements

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) faced several challenges during the quarter. The company saw a 6% year-over-year decrease in transaction volume, originating 143,900 loans totaling $1.1 billion. The conversion rate on rate requests improved to 15% from 9% in the same quarter of the prior year, indicating better efficiency in their AI model.

Despite these challenges, the company made significant strides in improving its AI model, revitalizing its funding supply, and increasing operating efficiency. CEO Dave Girouard commented,

The guidance we released today demonstrates that we’re on track toward resuming our role as the fintech known for high growth and healthy margins."

Income Statement Highlights

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) reported a total revenue of $128 million, down from $135.8 million in Q2 2023. The company also reported a net loss of $54.5 million, compared to a net loss of $28.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $(9.3) million, down from $11.0 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) had total assets of $1.82 billion, down from $2.02 billion at the end of 2023. The company reported cash and restricted cash of $560.6 million, up from $509.9 million at the end of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was $117.9 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $141.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) expects revenue of approximately $150 million and a net loss of approximately $49 million. The company also anticipates a contribution margin of approximately 57% and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $(5) million.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Upstart Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.