Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Q2 Earnings: EPS of $0.14 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $1.13 Billion Beats Expectations

Company Reports 11.7% Increase in Net Sales, Updates Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased by 11.7% to $1.13 billion, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.10 billion.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Grew by 2.9%, driven by a 5.1% increase in transactions, partially offset by a 2.1% decrease in average transaction size.
  • Net Income: Decreased by 42.8% to $14.0 million, or $0.14 per share.
  • Gross Margin: Decreased by 140 basis points to 30.9%, impacted by disruptions from new technology platform implementations.
  • Store Count: Ended the quarter with 524 stores in 16 states, including 40 stores acquired from United Grocery Outlet and 11 new store openings.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased by 11.4% to $323.1 million, or 28.6% of net sales, including $3.8 million in commission support for system upgrades.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $41.6 million, with capital expenditures at $42.4 million before tenant improvement allowances.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ending June 29, 2024. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States, known for its flexible buying model that offers quality, name-brand products at significant discounts. The company operates through a network of independently operated stores, creating a localized shopping experience.

Performance Overview

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp reported a net sales increase of 11.7% to $1.13 billion for Q2 fiscal 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.103 billion. Comparable store sales grew by 2.9%, driven by a 5.1% increase in transactions, although this was partially offset by a 2.1% decrease in average transaction size. Despite these gains, the company faced challenges with a gross margin decrease of 140 basis points to 30.9%, attributed to disruptions from new technology platform implementations.

1820925414609154048.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp's net income decreased by 42.8% to $14.0 million, or $0.14 per share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.17 per share. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a decline of 3.7% to $67.9 million, or 6.0% of net sales. The company opened 11 new stores and closed one, ending the quarter with 524 stores across 16 states.

We are pleased with our second quarter performance with gross margins and earnings coming in better than our expectations," said RJ Sheedy, President and CEO of Grocery Outlet. "We also continue to make good progress with our systems transition work and are happy to now have the material negative P&L impact behind us."

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 Fiscal 2024 Q2 Fiscal 2023
Net Sales $1.13 billion $1.01 billion
Gross Profit $349.2 million $326.6 million
Net Income $14.0 million $24.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA $67.9 million $70.5 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp reported cash and cash equivalents of $67.1 million and total debt of $379.2 million. The company generated $41.6 million in net cash from operating activities during the quarter. Capital expenditures were $42.4 million before tenant improvement allowances.

Updated Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The company updated its key guidance figures for fiscal 2024:

Metric Previous Guidance Current Guidance
New Store Openings (net) 58 to 62 62 to 64
Net Sales $4.30 billion to $4.35 billion $4.30 billion to $4.35 billion
Comparable Store Sales Increase 3.5% to 4.5% ~3.5%
Gross Margin ~30.5% ~30.5%
Adjusted EBITDA $252 million to $260 million $252 million to $260 million
Adjusted EPS (diluted) $0.89 to $0.95 $0.89 to $0.95
Capital Expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) ~$175 million ~$200 million

Analysis

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp's performance in Q2 fiscal 2024 highlights both strengths and areas for improvement. The significant increase in net sales and comparable store sales indicates strong consumer demand and effective store operations. However, the decrease in net income and gross margin underscores the challenges posed by technology disruptions and increased operating expenses.

Value investors may find the company's strategic initiatives, such as the acquisition of United Grocery Outlet and the opening of new stores, promising for long-term growth. The updated fiscal 2024 guidance reflects cautious optimism, balancing growth opportunities with operational challenges.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Grocery Outlet Holding Corp for further details.

