Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.40, Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $41.5 Million

Q2 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $41.5 million, up from $26.4 million in Q2 2023, surpassing analyst estimates of $32.87 million.
  • Royalties: $23.2 million, an increase from $20.9 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher sales of key products like FILSPARI™ and KYPROLIS®.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $51.9 million, or $2.88 per share, compared to a net income of $2.3 million, or $0.13 per share, in Q2 2023, impacted by significant non-cash losses from investments.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $25.8 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $25.1 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in Q2 2023, reflecting a 58% increase in revenue.
  • Cash and Investments: $226.9 million as of June 30, 2024, including $53.0 million in Viking Therapeutics common stock.
  • Captisol Sales: $7.5 million, up from $5.2 million in Q2 2023, due to the timing of customer orders.
  • Operating Expenses: General and administrative expenses increased to $17.6 million from $11.3 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to higher stock-based compensation and costs associated with incubating the Pelthos business.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and acquiring technologies that aid in creating medicine. The company has partnerships and license agreements with various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ligand's business model is based on drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation, and partnerships. The company's revenue consists of three primary elements: royalties from commercialized products, license and milestone payments, and sale of its trademarked Captisol material.

1820925913760690176.png

Performance Overview

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND, Financial) reported total revenues and other income of $41.5 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $32.87 million. This represents a significant increase from $26.4 million in the same period of 2023. The revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in royalty revenue and milestone payments earned upon the approval of several key programs.

However, the company reported a GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $51.9 million, or $2.88 per share, compared to GAAP net income from continuing operations of $2.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. The net loss was influenced by a $13.8 million non-cash unrealized loss from short-term investments associated with Viking Therapeutics stock, a $26.5 million decrease in the carrying value of investments, and a $33.8 million decrease in investments in Primrose Bio.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in Q2 2024. Royalties for the quarter were $23.2 million, up from $20.9 million in Q2 2023, driven by increased sales of Travere Therapeutics’ FILSPARI™ and Amgen's KYPROLIS®. Captisol sales also rose to $7.5 million from $5.2 million in the same period last year, due to the timing of customer orders. Contract revenue and other income saw a substantial increase to $10.9 million from $0.2 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to milestone payments earned upon FDA approvals.

Despite these achievements, the company faced challenges, including higher costs associated with Captisol sales and increased general and administrative expenses, which rose to $17.6 million from $11.3 million in Q2 2023. The increase in expenses was mainly due to higher stock-based compensation and operating costs associated with incubating the Pelthos business.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues and Other Income $41.5 million $26.4 million
Royalties $23.2 million $20.9 million
Captisol Sales $7.5 million $5.2 million
Contract Revenue and Other Income $10.9 million $0.2 million
GAAP Net (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations $(51.9) million $2.3 million
Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations $25.8 million $25.1 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND, Financial) had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $226.9 million, which includes $53.0 million in Viking Therapeutics common stock. The company also entered into a collar option agreement to hedge against Viking Therapeutics stock price fluctuation risk, recording a $15.2 million unrealized gain associated with the collar option agreement during Q2 2024.

Analysis and Outlook

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND, Financial) demonstrated strong revenue growth in Q2 2024, driven by increased royalties and milestone payments. However, the company faced significant challenges, including a substantial GAAP net loss due to non-cash unrealized losses and increased operating expenses. The company's ability to manage these challenges while continuing to grow its revenue streams will be crucial for its long-term success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

