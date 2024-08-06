Ichor Holdings Ltd Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats at $203 Million, GAAP EPS Misses at $(0.15)

Financial Performance and Outlook

Summary
  • Revenue: $203 million, near the upper end of guidance and slightly above analyst estimates of $202.99 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.15), falling short of analyst estimates of $(0.07).
  • Gross Margin: 12.6% on a GAAP basis, showing improvement from 11.4% in Q1 2024 but down from 13.9% in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $5.1 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $8.99 million in Q1 2024 and $20.66 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $15 million, indicating strong cash generation capabilities.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $114.3 million, an increase of $12.2 million from the prior quarter and $34.4 million from the prior year-end.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Ichor Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and Mexico, with a majority of its revenue generated from Singapore.

1820926042131558400.png

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Ichor Holdings Ltd reported revenues of $203 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $202.99 million. However, the company posted a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $(0.15), missing the estimated EPS of $(0.07). On a non-GAAP basis, the EPS was $0.05.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $203.2 million $201.4 million $185.0 million
Gross Margin (GAAP) 12.6% 11.4% 13.9%
Net Loss (GAAP) $(5.1) million $(9.0) million $(20.7) million
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $(0.15) $(0.30) $(0.71)
Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 13.0% 12.2% 14.5%
Net Income (Non-GAAP) $1.8 million $(2.7) million $0.7 million
Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.05 $(0.09) $0.02

Performance Analysis

The revenue of $203 million was near the upper end of the guidance range communicated in May. The gross margin improved to 12.6% on a GAAP basis and 13.0% on a non-GAAP basis, reflecting a positive trend over the last two quarters. Despite the revenue beat, the GAAP EPS of $(0.15) indicates ongoing challenges in profitability.

We are encouraged by signs of a recovery in the customer demand profile for wafer fab processing equipment as we progress through 2024," commented Jeff Andreson, chief executive officer. "With Q2 revenues near the upper end of our expectations, we are also pleased to report continued improvement in gross margin performance over the last two quarters on similar revenue volumes."

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Ichor Holdings Ltd reported free cash flow of $15 million for Q2 2024, indicating strong cash management. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $114.3 million, an increase of $12.2 million from the prior quarter. This increase was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities of $17.5 million, partially offset by capital expenditures of $2.8 million and net payments on credit facilities of $1.9 million.

However, the company faces challenges, including a net loss of $5.1 million and a GAAP operating margin of (1.1)%. The semiconductor industry is highly competitive and cyclical, which can impact Ichor Holdings Ltd's financial performance.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, Ichor Holdings Ltd expects revenue to be in the range of $195 million to $210 million. The company anticipates GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $(0.17) to $(0.06) and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.05 to $0.15.

Overall, while Ichor Holdings Ltd has shown resilience in revenue generation and gross margin improvement, the company continues to navigate profitability challenges. Investors will be keenly watching the company's performance in the upcoming quarters, especially in light of the anticipated recovery in the semiconductor industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ichor Holdings Ltd for further details.

