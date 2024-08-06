American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Q1 FY2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.07, Revenue of $40.3 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue Surges 33% Year-Over-Year, Achieves Non-GAAP Net Income

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $40.3 million, up by over 33% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $39.33 million.
  • Net Loss: $2.5 million, or $0.07 per share, significantly improved from a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.19 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded to $12.2 million from $6.3 million year-over-year, reflecting improved operational efficiency.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Generated $3.4 million, indicating positive cash generation and operational strength.
  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $95.5 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $92.3 million at the end of the previous quarter.
On August 6, 2024, American Superconductor Corp (AMSC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30, 2024. AMSC, a leading provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions, reported significant growth in revenue and a notable improvement in net income.

Company Overview

American Superconductor Corp generates the ideas, technologies, and solutions that meet the world's demand for smarter, cleaner energy. Through its Windtec Solutions, the company enables manufacturers to launch wind turbines quickly, effectively, and profitably. Through its Gridtec Solutions, the company provides engineering planning services and grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency, and performance. The company's segments include Grid and Wind, with maximum revenue generated from the Grid segment.

Q1 FY2024 Financial Performance

AMSC reported revenues of $40.3 million for Q1 FY2024, a 33% increase from $30.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. This growth was driven by increased shipments of new energy power systems and electrical control system shipments.

The company reported a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.19 per share, in Q1 FY2023. On a non-GAAP basis, AMSC achieved a net income of $3.0 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.08 per share, in the same period last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2024 Q1 FY2023
Total Revenues $40.3 million $30.3 million
Net Loss $(2.5) million $(5.4) million
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $3.0 million $(2.1) million
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $95.5 million $92.3 million

Financial Achievements and Challenges

AMSC's financial achievements in Q1 FY2024 include a significant increase in revenue and a transition to non-GAAP net income. These achievements are crucial for the company as they reflect its ability to scale operations and diversify its business. The company's gross margin expanded, and it generated $3.4 million in operating cash flow, highlighting its operational efficiency.

However, the company continues to face challenges, including a net loss on a GAAP basis and the need to manage contingent considerations. These challenges could impact future profitability and operational stability.

Income Statement Highlights

AMSC's income statement for Q1 FY2024 shows total revenues of $40.3 million, with the Grid segment contributing $32.3 million and the Wind segment contributing $8.0 million. The cost of revenues was $28.1 million, resulting in a gross margin of $12.2 million. Operating expenses totaled $15.5 million, leading to an operating loss of $3.3 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, AMSC reported cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaling $95.5 million, up from $92.3 million at the end of March 2024. The company's total assets were $240.1 million, with total liabilities of $96.8 million and stockholders' equity of $143.3 million.

AMSC generated $3.4 million in operating cash flow during Q1 FY2024, a significant improvement from the negative cash flow of $2.2 million in the same period last year.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, AMSC expects revenues to be in the range of $38.0 million to $42.0 million. The company anticipates a net loss not exceeding $1.7 million, or $0.05 per share, and expects non-GAAP net income to be at least breakeven.

We are building a fundamentally stronger company and reporting another quarter of solid results to start our fiscal 2024. AMSC delivered over $3 million of operating cash flow, expanded gross margins and grew revenue by over 30% when compared to the same period last year," said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President, and CEO of AMSC.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Superconductor Corp for further details.

