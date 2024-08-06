Anterix Inc (ATEX) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of -$0.84 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $1.525M Falls Short

Company's Performance Falls Short of Expectations Amidst Strategic Investments

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.525 million, fell short of estimates of $1.57 million.
  • Net Loss: $15.524 million, compared to a net loss of $2.118 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.84, compared to -$0.11 in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $51.7 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $60.578 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Share Repurchases: Returned $2.0 million to stockholders through share repurchases.
  • Spectrum Sale Agreement: Executed a new spectrum sale agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company for a total of $102.5 million, with $10 million received in June 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Anterix Inc (ATEX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Anterix Inc, a U.S.-based company, is engaged in delivering broadband solutions to modernize infrastructure for various industries, including energy and transportation. The company specializes in providing Private LTE for utilities, which aids in automating processes, monitoring environmental conditions, enabling artificial intelligence, and enhancing productivity.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Anterix Inc reported a net loss of $15.52 million, translating to a loss of $0.84 per share. This result fell short of the analyst estimate of a $0.45 loss per share. The company generated $1.53 million in spectrum revenue, which also missed the estimated revenue of $1.57 million. The significant net loss highlights the challenges Anterix faces as it continues to invest heavily in its spectrum and infrastructure.

1820927493721452544.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the losses, Anterix Inc achieved several notable milestones. The company executed a new spectrum sale agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company for a total of $102.5 million, with $10 million received in June 2024. Additionally, Anterix returned $2.0 million to stockholders through share repurchases and invested $5.4 million in spectrum clearing.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Spectrum Revenue $1.53 million $0.61 million
Operating Expenses $16.63 million $14.26 million
Net Loss $15.52 million $2.12 million
Net Loss per Share $0.84 $0.11

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Anterix Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $51.7 million, down from $60.6 million at the end of the previous quarter. The company's total assets stood at $321.1 million, with total liabilities amounting to $172.4 million. The decrease in cash reserves is attributed to significant investments in spectrum clearing and share repurchases.

Analysis and Outlook

Anterix Inc's financial performance in Q1 FY2025 underscores the company's ongoing strategic investments in its spectrum and infrastructure. While these investments are crucial for long-term growth and competitiveness in the telecommunication services industry, they have led to short-term financial challenges. The company's ability to secure significant spectrum sale agreements, such as the one with Oncor Electric Delivery Company, is a positive indicator of future revenue potential.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members should closely monitor Anterix Inc's progress in executing its strategic initiatives and managing its financial resources. The company's focus on modernizing infrastructure for critical industries positions it well for future growth, despite the current financial setbacks.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Anterix Inc for further details.

