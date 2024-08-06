On August 6, 2024, GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. The company, known for its end-to-end B2B e-commerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, reported significant growth in revenues, gross profit, and net income compared to the same period last year.

Company Overview

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides comprehensive B2B e-commerce solutions through its GigaCloud Marketplace. The platform integrates discovery, payments, and logistics tools, offering a seamless experience for cross-border transactions. The company connects manufacturers in Asia with resellers in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, facilitating efficient and confident transactions for large merchandise such as furniture and home appliances.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

GigaCloud Technology Inc reported total revenues of $310.9 million for Q2 2024, a 103.1% increase from $153.1 million in Q2 2023. This figure significantly surpassed the analyst estimate of $275.47 million. The company's gross profit rose by 89.1% to $76.4 million, although the gross margin slightly decreased to 24.6% from 26.4% due to higher delivery costs and warehouse optimization efforts.

Net income for the quarter was $27.0 million, up 46.7% from $18.4 million in the same period last year. However, the net income margin decreased to 8.7% from 12.0%, primarily due to increased share-based compensation expenses. Diluted EPS increased by 44.4% to $0.65, just shy of the analyst estimate of $0.67.

Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Highlights

For the first six months of 2024, GigaCloud Technology Inc reported total revenues of $561.9 million, a 100.0% increase from $280.9 million in the same period of 2023. Gross profit for the period was $143.0 million, up 104.6% from $69.9 million, with a gross margin of 25.4% compared to 24.9% last year.

Net income for the first half of 2024 was $54.2 million, a 58.0% increase from $34.3 million in the same period of 2023. Diluted EPS for the period was $1.32, up 57.1% from $0.84, aligning closely with the annual estimate of $1.27 EPS.

Operational Highlights

The GigaCloud Marketplace GMV increased by 80.7% to $1,097.8 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024. The number of active 3P sellers grew by 39.8% to 930, while active buyers increased by 66.8% to 7,257. Spend per active buyer also rose by 8.3% to $151,276.

“We are pleased to report continued remarkable revenue growth through the second quarter of 2024, a reflection of our persistent efforts in expanding Marketplace product and service offerings, including the successful integration of the Noble House acquisition,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

GigaCloud Technology Inc's Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $42.7 million, a 71.5% increase from $24.9 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EPS – diluted increased by 68.9% to $1.03 from $0.61 in the same period last year. The company's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments totaled $208.7 million as of June 30, 2024, up 13.3% from $184.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024 Change Total Revenues $153.1 million $310.9 million 103.1% Gross Profit $40.4 million $76.4 million 89.1% Net Income $18.4 million $27.0 million 46.7% Diluted EPS $0.45 $0.65 44.4%

Conclusion

GigaCloud Technology Inc's impressive financial performance in Q2 2024 highlights its robust growth and operational efficiency. The company's ability to exceed revenue estimates and significantly increase its gross profit and net income underscores its strong market position and effective business model. Despite challenges such as higher delivery costs and increased share-based compensation expenses, GigaCloud Technology Inc continues to demonstrate resilience and growth potential in the B2B e-commerce sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from GigaCloud Technology Inc for further details.