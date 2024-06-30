Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.18, Revenue of $101.1 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Performance Driven by Resilient Produced Water Volumes and Operating Margins

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $101.1 million, up from $96.6 million in Q2 2023, surpassing estimates of $96.92 million.
  • Net Income: $13.1 million, an increase from $10.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.18 per share, compared to $0.15 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $50.0 million, up 17% from $42.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin per Barrel: $0.31 per barrel, up from $0.24 per barrel in Q2 2023.
  • Capital Expenditures: $37 million, down from $49 million in Q2 2023.
  • Dividend: Declared a dividend of $0.105 per share for Q3 2024, payable on September 19, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company that helps customers reduce their water and carbon footprints through its Produced Water Handling and Water Solutions businesses.

1820927846462418944.png

Performance and Challenges

Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS, Financial) reported a net income of $13.1 million for Q2 2024, an increase from $10.4 million in Q2 2023 but a decrease from $16.8 million in Q1 2024. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $101.1 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $96.92 million. However, the company faced a slight decline in total volumes handled, which decreased by 4% compared to Q1 2024 and 3% compared to Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements

Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS, Financial) achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $50.0 million for Q2 2024, up 17% from $42.6 million in Q2 2023. The company’s gross margin per barrel increased to $0.31 from $0.24 in the same period last year. These achievements are crucial for the company as they indicate improved operational efficiency and profitability in the Utilities - Regulated industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024
Net Income $13.1 million $10.4 million $16.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $50.0 million $42.6 million $53.1 million
Gross Margin per Barrel $0.31 $0.24 $0.32

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS, Financial) had net debt of approximately $438 million, with $12 million in cash and $299 million available under its revolving credit facility. The company’s leverage ratio stood at 2.2X, below its target range of 2.5X – 3.5X. Capital expenditures for the quarter totaled approximately $37 million, down from $49 million in Q2 2023.

Commentary and Future Outlook

“Aris had a strong second quarter as resilient produced water volumes and operating margins combined to deliver outstanding results. Our customers are steadily growing their production and associated water volumes in our dedicated acreage, and we are pleased with how well Aris has performed to date this year,” said Amanda Brock, President and CEO of Aris.
“Given our strong first half of 2024 and increased confidence in the outlook for the second half of the year, we are increasing our full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, establishing a new range between $195 and $205 million,” added Brock.

Analysis

Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by resilient produced water volumes and improved operating margins. The company's ability to exceed revenue estimates and maintain strong EBITDA growth highlights its operational efficiency and strategic positioning in the market. However, the slight decline in total volumes handled and net income compared to the previous quarter indicates potential challenges in sustaining growth momentum. The company's focus on capital efficiencies and free cash flow generation will be crucial in navigating these challenges and driving future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aris Water Solutions Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.