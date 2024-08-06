Emergent BioSolutions Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $254.7 Million, GAAP EPS at -$5.38

Second Quarter Financial Performance and Updated FY 2024 Guidance

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $254.7 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $190.00 million.
  • Net Loss: $283.1 million, an increase from the $261.4 million loss in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: -$5.38, compared to -$5.16 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: -$10.1 million, a significant decline from $55.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Total Revenues Year-to-Date: $555.1 million, up 11% from $502.2 million in the same period last year.
  • Net Loss Year-to-Date: $274.1 million, an improvement from the $447.6 million loss in the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin: Total segment gross margin decreased to -19% from 42% in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Emergent BioSolutions Inc offers public health products to the government and healthcare providers, operating across three segments: Commercial, Products, and Services. The key revenue is generated through the commercial segment, which includes NARCAN and other commercial products.

1820928273794887680.png

Performance Overview

Emergent BioSolutions Inc reported total revenues of $254.7 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the prior guidance range but reflecting a 25% decline from $337.9 million in Q2 2023. The net loss for the quarter widened to $283.1 million, compared to a net loss of $261.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $(10.1) million, a significant drop from $55.9 million in Q2 2023.

Revenue Breakdown

Category Q2 2024 ($ millions) Q2 2023 ($ millions) % Change
Total Revenues 254.7 337.9 (25)%
NARCAN 120.0 133.9 (10)%
Anthrax MCM 38.7 21.1 83%
Smallpox MCM 17.9 123.8 (86)%
Other Products 6.8 19.4 (65)%
Bioservices 64.7 29.1 122%

Key Financial Metrics

Emergent BioSolutions Inc's financial performance was marked by several key metrics:

  • Net Loss per Diluted Share: $(5.38), compared to $(5.16) in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Net Loss: $(122.0) million, compared to $(53.3) million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Net Loss per Diluted Share: $(2.32), compared to $(1.05) in Q2 2023.
  • Total Segment Gross Margin: (19)%, compared to 42% in Q2 2023.
  • Total Segment Adjusted Gross Margin: 26%, compared to 43% in Q2 2023.

Operational Highlights

Emergent BioSolutions Inc secured $250 million in U.S. government contract award modifications for four medical countermeasures and announced a $30 million definitive agreement to sell the Baltimore-Camden manufacturing site. Additionally, the company received $50 million related to the resolution of a contract dispute with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

In the first half of the year, we made great progress to stabilize our financial position by strategically divesting assets, resolving several legacy issues, and securing operational cash flow and working capital improvements," said Joe Papa, president and CEO at Emergent. “As a result, we expect to exceed $200 million in debt reduction by the end of the year."

Analysis and Outlook

Despite the revenue beat, Emergent BioSolutions Inc faces significant challenges, including a widening net loss and declining gross margins. The decrease in NARCAN sales and the substantial drop in Smallpox MCM revenues highlight the volatility in the company's product sales. However, the increase in Anthrax MCM revenues and Bioservices revenues provides a positive outlook.

The company's strategic divestitures and focus on core products are expected to enhance its leadership position in public health preparedness. The updated FY 2024 guidance reflects management's efforts to stabilize and improve financial performance.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Emergent BioSolutions Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.