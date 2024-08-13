Steris PLC (STE) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: Revenue Hits $1.3 Billion, GAAP EPS at $1.41, Both Beating Estimates

Revenue Growth Driven by Healthcare Segment, Challenges in Life Sciences

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.3 billion, up 8% year-over-year, beat estimates of $1.27 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.41, compared to $1.31 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $139.9 million, up from $130.6 million in the prior year’s first quarter.
  • Healthcare Segment Revenue: $901.2 million, a 10% increase driven by 23% growth in consumable revenue and 14% growth in service revenue.
  • Free Cash Flow: $195.7 million, down from $214.5 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the timing of capital spending.
  • Fiscal 2025 Outlook: Revenue expected to increase 6.5-7.5%, with adjusted EPS anticipated to be in the range of $9.05 to $9.25.
On August 6, 2024, Steris PLC (STE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ending June 30, 2024. The Ireland-domiciled medical technology company, known for its sterilization services and infection prevention solutions, reported an 8% increase in total revenue from continuing operations, reaching $1.3 billion compared to $1.2 billion in the same quarter last year. Constant currency organic revenue grew by 6%.

Company Overview

Steris PLC (STE, Financial) is a global leader in contract sterilization services, ensuring the safe delivery of single-use and implantable medical equipment to hospitals worldwide. The company also provides sterilizers, washer-disinfectors, and other decontamination equipment for healthcare and biopharma manufacturing sites. Approximately 70% of its revenue comes from Healthcare Services, 19% from Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST), and 11% from Life Sciences services.

Performance and Challenges

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Steris PLC (STE, Financial) reported net income of $139.9 million or $1.41 per share, aligning with analyst estimates. Adjusted EPS was $2.03, up from $1.84 in the same period last year. The company's Healthcare segment saw a 10% revenue increase to $901.2 million, driven by a 23% rise in consumable revenue and a 14% growth in service revenue, despite a 10% decline in capital equipment revenue. However, the Life Sciences segment faced a 2% revenue decline to $128.5 million, primarily due to the divestiture of the CECS business.

Financial Achievements

Steris PLC (STE, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones this quarter. The Healthcare segment's operating income rose to $216.9 million from $198.2 million, attributed to increased volume and favorable pricing. The AST segment reported a 7% revenue increase to $249.8 million, with an 8% rise in constant currency organic revenue. Operating income for AST was $117.7 million, up from $109.6 million last year. Despite challenges in the Life Sciences segment, operating income improved to $52.6 million from $49.8 million, reflecting better pricing and a favorable mix.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Total Revenue $1.3 billion $1.2 billion
Net Income $139.9 million $130.6 million
EPS $1.41 $1.31
Adjusted EPS $2.03 $1.84
Free Cash Flow $195.7 million $214.5 million

Analysis and Outlook

Steris PLC (STE, Financial) has demonstrated robust performance in its Healthcare and AST segments, which are crucial for its growth in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The company's ability to increase revenue and operating income in these segments highlights its strong market position and operational efficiency. However, the decline in the Life Sciences segment due to divestitures poses a challenge that the company needs to address.

Looking ahead, Steris PLC (STE, Financial) has reiterated its fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting a 6.5-7.5% increase in reported revenue from continuing operations and adjusted EPS in the range of $9.05 to $9.25. The company's focus on innovation and strategic acquisitions will be key drivers for sustaining growth and overcoming industry challenges.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Steris PLC for further details.

