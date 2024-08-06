On August 6, 2024, Hyster Yale Inc (HY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Hyster Yale Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments, aftermarket parts, and technology solutions marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names.

Performance Overview

Hyster Yale Inc (HY, Financial) reported revenues of $1,168.1 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1,080.45 million. The company also reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11, meeting the analyst estimate of $2.11. This performance highlights the company's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Financial Achievements

Hyster Yale Inc (HY, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in Q2 2024:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Revenue $1,168.1 million $1,090.6 million 7.1% Gross Profit $259.3 million $197.9 million 31.0% Operating Profit $95.6 million $58.8 million 62.6% Net Income $63.3 million $38.3 million 65.3%

Income Statement Highlights

The company's gross profit margin improved to 22.2% in Q2 2024 from 18.1% in Q2 2023, reflecting better cost management and pricing strategies. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue remained stable at 14.0%, indicating efficient operational control.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Hyster Yale Inc (HY, Financial) reported a net working capital of $855.9 million, representing 18.3% of revenue. The company's total debt stood at $501.9 million, with a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 51.0%. Net cash provided by operating activities was slightly negative at -$2.5 million, reflecting investments in growth initiatives.

Commentary

The strong revenue growth and improved profitability in Q2 2024 demonstrate our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders," said a company spokesperson. "We continue to focus on operational efficiency and strategic investments to drive long-term growth."

Analysis

Hyster Yale Inc (HY, Financial)'s performance in Q2 2024 underscores its resilience and strategic focus in the competitive Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. The company's ability to exceed revenue and profit expectations highlights its strong market position and effective management practices. However, the slight negative cash flow from operating activities indicates the need for careful monitoring of liquidity and investment strategies.

Overall, Hyster Yale Inc (HY, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial health and growth potential, making it an attractive consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hyster Yale Inc for further details.