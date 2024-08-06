Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.96 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $359.7 Million

Company Raises 2024 and 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $359.7 million in Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $348.85 million and up from $337.1 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net Income: $28.2 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, significantly higher than $6.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in Q1 2024.
  • EBITDA: $63.7 million, up from $35.8 million in Q1 2024; Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items and foreign exchange losses was $71.3 million, compared to $47.5 million in Q1 2024.
  • Operating Expenses: $246.4 million, slightly lower than $247.4 million in Q1 2024, driven by reduced personnel salaries and leased-in equipment costs.
  • Liquidity: $178.6 million in unrestricted cash and $67.8 million available under the asset-based revolving credit facility, totaling $246.4 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2024.
  • Capital Expenditures: $50.4 million in Q2 2024, with $2.2 million allocated to maintenance capital expenditures, compared to $64.6 million in Q1 2024.
  • Outlook: Raised 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $210-$230 million and 2025 outlook to $230-$260 million, reflecting confidence in multi-year growth cycle.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Bristow Group Inc (VTOL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported total revenues of $359.7 million, significantly higher than the estimated $348.85 million. Net income for the quarter was $28.2 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to the analyst estimate of $0.40 per share.

1820932051394785280.png

Company Overview

Bristow Group Inc is a leading provider of vertical flight solutions, offering aviation services to a broad base of integrated, national, and independent energy companies. The company also provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in multiple countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, Bristow offers fixed-wing transportation and other aviation-related solutions. Its energy customers charter its helicopters to transport personnel to, from, and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations. The company has a global presence with customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K., and the United States.

Performance and Challenges

Bristow Group Inc (VTOL, Financial) reported a significant increase in operating revenues, which rose to $359.7 million in Q2 2024 from $337.1 million in Q1 2024. The net income also saw a substantial rise to $28.2 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the previous quarter. This performance is crucial as it indicates the company's ability to generate higher revenues and profits, which is essential for sustaining its operations and growth in the competitive Oil & Gas industry.

Financial Achievements

The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $71.3 million in Q2 2024, up from $47.5 million in Q1 2024. This improvement is significant as it reflects the company's enhanced operational efficiency and profitability. The increase in adjusted EBITDA is attributed to higher utilization in the Americas and Africa, as well as increased rates in fixed-wing services.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Total Revenues $359.7 million $337.1 million
Net Income $28.2 million $6.6 million
Adjusted EBITDA $71.3 million $47.5 million

Commentary

"In conjunction with Bristow’s very strong second quarter financial results, we are pleased to raise the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $210 - $230 million in 2024 and $230 - $260 million in 2025," said Chris Bradshaw, President and CEO of Bristow Group. "This financial outlook is aligned with our conviction that we are in the early stages of a multi-year growth cycle."

Analysis

Bristow Group Inc (VTOL, Financial) has demonstrated a strong financial performance in Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and showing significant improvements in key financial metrics. The company's ability to increase its revenues and net income, along with a higher adjusted EBITDA, indicates a positive trend in its operational efficiency and profitability. The raised outlook for 2024 and 2025 further underscores the company's confidence in its growth prospects.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bristow Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.