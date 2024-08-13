Genasys Inc, a provider of critical communications solutions, reported its fiscal third quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2024. The company, which designs and commercializes directed and multidirectional sound technologies, voice broadcast products, and location-based mass messaging solutions, operates primarily in the Hardware and Software segments. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Americas region.

Performance and Challenges

Genasys Inc (GNSS, Financial) reported a revenue of $7.2 million for the fiscal third quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $6.93 million. However, the company posted a GAAP net loss of ($6.7) million, or ($0.15) per share, aligning with the analyst estimate of ($0.15) per share. This represents a significant decline from the $14.3 million revenue and ($1.4) million net loss reported in the same quarter last year.

Richard S. Danforth, CEO of Genasys Inc, commented,

Genasys is making positive progress across each of its end markets. The large, announced projects with PREPA and the US Army provide long-term confidence in our hardware business. The recent improvement in international bookings also lends confidence that the broader hardware business is stabilizing."

Financial Achievements

Despite the overall revenue decline, Genasys Inc (GNSS, Financial) achieved a 120% increase in software revenue, with quarterly recurring revenue rising by 138% year-over-year. The company's gross profit margin improved to 52.8%, up from 46.9% in the prior year's quarter, driven by a stronger mix of software revenues and a 330 basis point improvement in hardware gross margins.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Revenue $7.2 million $14.3 million Gross Profit Margin 52.8% 46.9% Operating Expenses $9.1 million $7.1 million Net Loss ($6.7) million ($1.4) million Adjusted EBITDA ($4.3) million ($0.4) million

Analysis

The significant increase in software revenue and gross profit margin highlights Genasys Inc (GNSS, Financial)'s strategic shift towards a more software-centric business model. However, the substantial decline in hardware revenue and the increased operating expenses, primarily due to higher selling, general, and administrative expenses, as well as research and development costs, pose challenges for the company.

Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about its long-term projects, such as the $75 million Puerto Rico project and the CROWS AHD program, which are expected to generate consistent revenues in the coming fiscal years. The company's cash position also improved, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $12.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $10.1 million as of September 30, 2023.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Genasys Inc for further details.