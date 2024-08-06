Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $1,118 Million, Net Loss of $43 Million

Sequential Financial Growth Despite Challenges in Puerto Rico

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,118 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1,133.29 million.
  • Operating Income: $111 million, down 18% year-over-year from $135 million.
  • Adjusted OIBDA: $389 million, a 12% decrease year-over-year from $441 million.
  • Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders: ($43 million) for Q2 2024, compared to $35 million in Q2 2023.
  • Property & Equipment Additions: $180 million, representing 16% of revenue, down from $192 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $157 million, a decrease from $226 million in Q2 2023.
  • Stock Repurchase Activity: $22 million worth of stock repurchased during the quarter, bringing the YTD 2024 total to $83 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial and operating results for the second quarter (Q2) and first half (H1) of 2024. Liberty Latin America Ltd is a telecommunications company providing video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's reportable segments include C&W Caribbean, Liberty Networks, C&W Panama, VTR, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rica, with the majority of revenue generated from the C&W Caribbean and Liberty Puerto Rico segments.

Performance Overview

Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA, Financial) reported Q2 2024 revenue of $1,118 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1,133.29 million. The company also reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $43 million for Q2 2024, compared to net earnings of $35 million in Q2 2023. The reported earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were not provided, but the annual estimate stands at $0.81.

1820935947446022144.png

Key Financial Metrics

Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA, Financial) highlighted several key financial metrics in its earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY Change
Revenue $1,118 million $1,120 million -1%
Operating Income $111 million $135 million -18%
Adjusted OIBDA $389 million $441 million -12%
Property & Equipment Additions $180 million $192 million -7%

Segment Performance

Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA, Financial) experienced varied performance across its segments:

  • C&W Caribbean: Reported and rebased revenue growth of 3% and 4%, respectively, driven by growth across all product areas.
  • C&W Panama: Strong subscriber growth with 51,000 postpaid mobile subscriber additions, leading to revenue and Adjusted OIBDA growth of 9% and 10%, respectively.
  • Liberty Networks: Resilient performance with a 17% increase in enterprise revenue.
  • Liberty Puerto Rico: Faced challenges post-migration, resulting in a 12% decline in revenue and a 48% decline in Adjusted OIBDA.
  • Liberty Costa Rica: Continued mobile momentum with a 9% increase in revenue and a 7% increase in Adjusted OIBDA.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA, Financial) faced significant challenges in Puerto Rico due to post-migration impacts, which are expected to stabilize and improve in the second half of 2024. Additionally, Hurricane Beryl impacted operations in Jamaica and other smaller markets within C&W Caribbean, leading to an estimated negative impact of $10 million to $20 million on revenue and Adjusted OIBDA for the remainder of 2024.

"We continued to drive operational and financial growth across most of our businesses in the second quarter with notably strong performances in Panama, Costa Rica, and the Caribbean. In Puerto Rico, whilst we experienced additional challenges following completion of the mobile subscriber migration, we remain confident of improved performance in the second half." - CEO Balan Nair

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA, Financial) achieved several financial milestones:

  • Repurchased $83 million worth of stock year-to-date, representing 12 million shares.
  • Entered into an agreement to combine operations with Tigo in Costa Rica, expected to close in the second half of 2025.
  • Launched 5G services in Costa Rica, gaining traction in the market.

Conclusion

Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA, Financial) demonstrated resilience and strategic growth in several key markets despite facing operational challenges in Puerto Rico and the impact of Hurricane Beryl. The company's focus on broadband and postpaid mobile additions, coupled with strategic acquisitions and partnerships, positions it for improved performance in the second half of 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Liberty Latin America Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.