On August 5, 2024, Robert Callahan, Chief Human Resource Officer of Powell Industries Inc (POWL, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,066 shares of Powell Industries Inc.

Powell Industries Inc, based in Houston, Texas, operates in the industrial sector, specializing in the development, design, manufacturing, and servicing of equipment and systems for the management and control of electrical energy and other critical processes.

The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys at Powell Industries Inc. This pattern of transactions provides a glimpse into insider sentiment at the firm.

Shares of Powell Industries Inc were priced at $160 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $1.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.31, which is below both the industry median of 21.83 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Powell Industries Inc is $69.67 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.3.

1820943090773553152.png

1820943250345848832.png

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Robert Callahan provides investors and analysts with important data points on insider activities and sentiments towards the company's stock valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above.
