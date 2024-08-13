Olivier Puech, the EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA of American Tower Corp (AMT, Financial), executed a sale of 10,005 shares of the company on August 2, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company.

American Tower Corp (AMT, Financial) is a global provider of wireless communications infrastructure and next-generation wireless technologies. The company's portfolio includes approximately 219,000 communications sites, including wireless and broadcast towers globally. They focus on leasing space on multi-tenant communications sites to different operators in the wireless industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,005 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of American Tower Corp were priced at $233.27 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $106.57 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 42.89, which is above the industry median of 16.82.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is set at $220.81, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

