On August 2, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 187,917 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a payments company that provides a platform enabling users to make online purchases and split the payment over time without incurring interest. The company's innovative financial solutions aim to empower consumers by providing them with financial freedom.

Over the past year, Paul Paradis has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 35,305 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Sezzle Inc, where there have been 56 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Sezzle Inc were priced at $75.03 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $443.066 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 34.34, significantly above both the industry median of 14.635 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Sezzle Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $31.62 compared to the current price of $75.03 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.37.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples like the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus factors considering past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for stakeholders monitoring Sezzle Inc's financial dynamics and stock performance.

