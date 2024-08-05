On August 5, 2024, Thomas Mcdonnell, Director at Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT, Financial), purchased 3,206 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company.

Euronet Worldwide Inc operates in the financial technology sector, providing payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. Their primary products include automated teller machines (ATM), point-of-sale (POS) systems, card outsourcing services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

Over the past year, Thomas Mcdonnell has increased his holdings by 3,206 shares, with no recorded sales of Euronet Worldwide Inc stock during this period. This recent acquisition aligns with a broader trend within the company, which has seen more insider buying than selling over the last year.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc were priced at $93.86 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at approximately $4.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio is currently 16.25, which is lower than the industry median of 25.865, suggesting a potentially undervalued stock relative to its peers.

The GF Value of the stock is estimated at $130.38, indicating that Euronet Worldwide Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

This insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the insider on the stock's future performance, considering the company's valuation metrics and recent price levels relative to its GF Value.

