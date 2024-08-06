Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Miss, Revenue Beats Estimates with $303 Million

Revenue Surpasses Expectations, Net Loss Narrows

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $303 million, up 2% sequentially and 8% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $293.63 million.
  • Gross Margin: Achieved 60%, with a GAAP gross profit of $182 million.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $12 million, an improvement of 48% sequentially.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $107 million, representing 35% of revenue, up 1% sequentially and 36% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $45 million in free cash flow.
  • Store Expansion: Opened six new retail locations, bringing the total to 206 dispensaries.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $356 million in cash, inclusive of $2 million in tax refunds received during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Trulieve Cannabis Corp is a vertically integrated seed to sale and fully licensed medical marijuana company, primarily engaged in the cultivation, possession, use, sale, and distribution of medical cannabis.

1820973572970147840.png

Performance Overview

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF, Financial) reported a revenue of $303 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $293.63 million. This represents a 2% sequential increase and an 8% year-over-year growth. The company achieved a gross margin of 60%, with a GAAP gross profit of $182 million.

The net loss for the quarter was $12 million, a significant improvement of 48% sequentially. Adjusted net income stood at $0.2 million, excluding non-recurring charges, asset impairments, disposals, and discontinued operations. The company also reported an EBITDA of $88 million, or 29% of revenue, and an adjusted EBITDA of $107 million, or 35% of revenue, marking a 36% year-over-year increase.

Key Financial Achievements

Trulieve's financial achievements are noteworthy, especially in the competitive landscape of the cannabis industry. The company generated $71 million in cash flow from operations and $45 million in free cash flow. Cash at the quarter's end was $356 million, inclusive of an additional $2.0 million in tax refunds received during the second quarter.

Significant milestones include the opening of the 200th retail location and the 8-year anniversary of the first sale. The company also launched adult-use sales in Ohio at three locations and opened six new retail locations across Florida and Pennsylvania.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $303 million $282 million 8%
Gross Profit $182 million $142 million 28%
Net Loss $(12) million $(404) million 97%
Adjusted EBITDA $107 million $79 million 36%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Trulieve's total assets stood at $2.86 billion, up from $2.73 billion at the end of 2023. The company's current assets were $631.1 million, with cash and cash equivalents accounting for $355.2 million. Total liabilities were $1.49 billion, compared to $1.32 billion at the end of 2023.

Trulieve's cash flow from operating activities was $71.3 million for the quarter, a significant turnaround from a negative $23.5 million in the same period last year. The company used $33.0 million in investing activities and $1.5 million in financing activities.

Management Commentary

"Today marks another milestone, as Trulieve completed our first recreational sale in the state of Ohio with the successful conversion of our three locations to adult use. Second quarter results demonstrated strength in our core business with our third consecutive quarter of revenue growth and margin expansion," said Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO. "All of the effort and investment over the past two years to set a solid foundation for long term success is paying dividends. Given our financial performance and significant scale in key markets, Trulieve is best positioned for the coming wave of growth catalysts."

Analysis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF, Financial) has shown resilience and growth in a challenging market. The company's ability to exceed revenue estimates and improve its net loss position highlights its operational efficiency and strategic market positioning. The strong cash flow and significant cash reserves provide a solid foundation for future growth and expansion.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Trulieve Cannabis Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.