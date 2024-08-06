Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS, Financial) on August 6, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,891 shares of the company.

Axcelis Technologies Inc specializes in providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company's products are essential in the fabrication of semiconductor chips, serving customers across the globe.

Over the past year, Jorge Titinger has engaged in multiple transactions involving company shares. The insider has sold a total of 12,967 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The insider transaction history for Axcelis Technologies Inc shows a trend with 3 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction by the insider, shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc were trading at $109.98. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.498 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Axcelis Technologies Inc stands at 14.76, which is lower than the industry median of 28.51 and also below the company’s historical median.

With a current price of $109.98 and a GF Value of $121.43, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, indicating that it is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors or those looking for signals on the valuation and stock performance of Axcelis Technologies Inc.

