Director Ramiro Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial) on August 5, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 8,744 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $531.52, valuing the transaction at approximately $400,005.36.

Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial), formerly known as Anthem Inc, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It provides a range of medical and specialty products, primarily through health plans, government sponsored managed care plans, and Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Over the past year, Ramiro Peru has sold a total of 1,506 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Elevance Health Inc shows a pattern of 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe, indicating a trend of insider selling.

On the valuation front, Elevance Health Inc's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 18.36. The company's market cap is $121.43 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $543.89, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

This recent insider sell by Director Ramiro Peru could be a point of interest for investors and market watchers, providing insight into insider sentiment at Elevance Health Inc.

