On August 5, 2024, Katharine Keenan, CEO & President of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT, Financial), purchased 16,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 198,960 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is primarily involved in originating and managing commercial mortgage loans and related investments. The company operates within the real estate sector, providing financing solutions secured by commercial properties in North America and Europe.

The transaction occurred with the stock priced at $17.16 per share, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.98 billion. According to GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $21.03, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The insider transaction history at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 22 insider sells and only 2 insider buys. This recent purchase by Katharine Keenan could signal a positive outlook from the insider despite the broader selling trend.

Valuation metrics such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are used in determining the GF Value. These historical multiples, combined with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, contribute to the intrinsic value calculation.

This insider buy could be a noteworthy event for investors, indicating potential confidence in the company's future prospects by a top executive.

