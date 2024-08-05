On August 5, 2024, David Dupuy, CEO and President of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 363,565 shares.

Community Healthcare Trust Inc specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, or other healthcare service providers in non-urban markets.

Over the past year, David Dupuy has engaged in the purchase of 10,000 shares and has not sold any shares. The overall insider transaction history for Community Healthcare Trust Inc shows a trend with 3 insider buys and 0 insider sells over the last year.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc were priced at $19.48 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $534.77 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $38.29, suggesting that the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.51. This valuation indicates that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider buying activity could be a significant indicator for investors, as it reflects the confidence of the insider in the future prospects of Community Healthcare Trust Inc.

