Jane Possell, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of CNA Financial Corp (CNA, Financial), sold 4,444 shares of the company on August 6, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 30,009 shares of CNA Financial Corp.

CNA Financial Corp operates as a commercial property and casualty insurance company, providing a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia.

On the date of the sale, shares of CNA Financial Corp were priced at $48.08. The company has a market cap of approximately $13.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.28, which is below the industry median of 11.33 and also lower than the company's historical median.

The GF Value of CNA Financial Corp is $44.75, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and five insider sells at CNA Financial Corp. Jane Possell's recent transaction is part of this trend of insider selling, as she has sold a total of 4,444 shares over the past year without any recorded purchases.

This insider activity occurs within the context of CNA Financial Corp's stock valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, which are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business projections.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.