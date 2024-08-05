On August 5, 2024, Richard Kyle, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Timken Co (TKR, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 274,485 shares of The Timken Co.

The Timken Co, listed under the symbol TKR, specializes in engineered bearings and power transmission products. It serves diverse markets worldwide, including aerospace, automotive, industrial, and mining sectors.

Shares of The Timken Co were priced at $80.76 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $5.682 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.60, which is below the industry median of 21.83.

The GF Value of The Timken Co is $80.68, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, Richard Kyle has sold a total of 218,312 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for The Timken Co shows no insider buys in the past year but records 14 insider sells.

This insider activity may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of The Timken Co.

