On August 6, 2024, Michael Liu, Executive Vice President - Operations, sold 5,696 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of the company.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, a major player in the transportation and logistics industry, provides a wide range of services across North America. The company specializes in the full spectrum of freight transportation solutions, including truckload and logistics services.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc were priced at $53.49. The company's market cap stood at approximately $8.50 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the company is 128.12, significantly above both the industry median of 13.735 and the historical median for the company. This high ratio suggests a premium valuation compared to industry standards.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $58.63, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc stock, but there have been 5 insider sales, including the recent sale by the insider. This trend in insider activity can often provide insights into the company's operational and financial health.

For more detailed information on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's financial metrics, such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to review the company's latest filings and financial statements.

