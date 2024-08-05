On August 5, 2024, Katherine Fogertey, the Chief Financial Officer of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK, Financial), sold 1,284 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 37,143 shares of Shake Shack Inc.

Shake Shack Inc operates as a modern day “roadside” burger stand. The company offers a menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and more. It is known for its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value.

Over the past year, Katherine Fogertey has sold a total of 1,932 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Shake Shack Inc were trading at $95.8 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 152.26, significantly higher than the industry median of 22.07, indicating a premium valuation relative to its peers.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, based on a GF Value of $82.28. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might prompt investors to watch the stock closely, considering the company's valuation metrics and the recent insider trading activity.

