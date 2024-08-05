On August 5, 2024, Francois Locoh-Donou, President, CEO & Director of F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial), sold 1,450 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $188.35 per share, resulting in a total amount of $273,107.50. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 124,022 shares of F5 Inc, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

F5 Inc specializes in multi-cloud application services and application delivery networking (ADN). The company's solutions ensure the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and data storage.

Over the past year, Francois Locoh-Donou has sold a total of 20,250 shares of F5 Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for F5 Inc shows a total of 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of F5 Inc were trading at $188.35 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $10.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.20, which is lower than the industry median of 25.865 and also below the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of F5 Inc is estimated at $172.42, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock is perceived as fairly valued, considering both its market performance and intrinsic value estimates.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.