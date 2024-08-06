Q1 2025 Power Finance Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Power Finance Corporation Limited Q1 FY '25 earnings conference call hosted by Elara Securities Private Limited. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. And I turn the conference over to Ms. Shweta from Elara Daptardar from Elara Securities Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Shweta Daptardar - Elara Securities - Analyst



Thank you, Neha. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Elara Securities, we welcome you all to Q1 FY '25 Earnings Call of Power Finance Corporation. From the esteemed management, we have with us today Ms. Parminder Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr.



Rajiv Ranjan Jha, Director Projects; Mr. Manoj Sharma, Director of Promotion; Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Director of Finance.



Without further ado, I now hand over the call to Ms. Chopra for opening remarks, post which we can open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Parminder Chopra - Power Finance Corporation Ltd - Chairman of