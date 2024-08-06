Q2 2024 Shutterstock Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Rik Powell - Shutterstock Inc - Senior Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Shutterstock's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining us today is Paul Hennessy, Shutterstock's Chief Executive Officer; and Jarrod Yahes, Shutterstock's Chief Financial Officer.



Please note that some of the information you'll hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the long-term effects of investments in our business, the future success and financial impact of new and existing product offerings, our ability to consummate acquisitions and integrate the businesses we have acquired or may