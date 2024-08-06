Q2 2024 James River Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Benjamin, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to James River Group Q2 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I would like to turn the call over to Zachary Shytle, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Zachary Shytle - James River Group Holdings Ltd - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the James River Group second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current beliefs, intentions, expectations, and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially.



For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in yesterday's earnings release and the risk factors of our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q and other reports and filings we have made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any