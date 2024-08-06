Q2 2024 Viper Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Adam Lawlis - Viper Energy Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Joe. Good morning and welcome to Viper Energy Second Quarter 2024 conference call. During our call today, we will reference an updated investor presentation, which can be found on Viper's website. Representing Viper today are Travis Stice, CEO; Kaes Van't Hof, President; and Austen Gilfillian, Vice President.



During this conference call, the participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and businesses. We caution you that actual results could differ materially from those that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of