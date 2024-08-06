Aug 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Viper Energy Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Adam Lawlis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Adam Lawlis - Viper Energy Inc - Investor Relations
Thank you, Joe. Good morning and welcome to Viper Energy Second Quarter 2024 conference call. During our call today, we will reference an updated investor presentation, which can be found on Viper's website. Representing Viper today are Travis Stice, CEO; Kaes Van't Hof, President; and Austen Gilfillian, Vice President.
During this conference call, the participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and businesses. We caution you that actual results could differ materially from those that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of
Q2 2024 Viper Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
