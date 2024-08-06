Aug 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Daryl, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Granite Point Mortgage Trust second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Petta, Investor Relations for Granite Point.



Chris Petta - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Granite Pointâs second-quarter 2024 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Jack Taylor, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Marcin Urbaszek, our Chief Financial Officer; Steve Alpart, our Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Originations; Peter Morral, our Chief Development Officer and Co-Head of Originations; and Steve Plust, our Chief Operating Officer.



After my introductory comments, Jack will provide a brief recap of market conditions and review our current business activities. Steve Alpart will discuss our